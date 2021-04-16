A growing humanitarian crisisExBulletin





footprint Orvil Samuel / AP Orvil Samuel / AP La Soufrire volcano erupted on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent last Friday. For nearly a week, periodic eruptions have covered the island in ash and volcanic flows of rock and molten gas have erupted down the mountain. Residents have been displaced and left without clean water or electricity, adding a humanitarian emergency to the mix. The La Soufrire eruption forced about 30 villages in the northern part of the island to be evacuated. or report by the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization said 16,000 to 20,000 people were affected. More than 4,000 people are occupying 89 public shelters. Two thousand others confirmed that they are staying with friends or family. Despite mandatory evacuation orders by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves early last week, 127 people were rescued from Owia, a town on the northeast side of the island and within the volcano’s danger zone. The United States has worked to drive Americans off the island. In collaboration with Royal Caribbean Cruises, the The US Embassy will transport American citizens from St. Vincent to the Dutch Sint Maarten on Friday for free. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced Monday that the eruption of the volcano has left the entire population of St. Vincent, 110,000 people, without clean drinking water or electricity. Access to St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been restricted since the eruption began. Airports are closed and sea voyages are restricted, hampering support efforts. The biggest issue is clean water, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and East Caribbean Didier Trebucq said in a conference Wednesday. The water system is closed so any drinking water is coming from abroad. “We are facing a situation with great uncertainty and also a humanitarian crisis that is growing and can continue for weeks and months,” he said. The UN said yes pre-positioned water and sanitation supplies, in nearby Barbados, including 60,000 medical masks and dresses. In addition, PAHO will purchase 50 water tanks and pumps, chlorine testing equipment and other necessities for health clinics. The dome of the volcano was completely destroyed during periodic eruptions. More than 460 million cubic tons of rock and earth have been carried into the atmosphere. Winds have carried ash to the neighboring islands of Barbados, Grenada and St. Lucia. Experts predict that La Soufrire will continue to explode. The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center University said the eruptions and ash fall are expected to continue in the coming days. The volcano is showing a pattern of episodic eruptions with long pauses. UWI expects more explosions of similar or larger size. Pyroclastic flows continue to threaten the areas immediately surrounding the volcano. These streams of super hot gas, rocks and debris knock down the mountain surface, destroying everything in its path. They also move at incredible speeds, averaging 60 mph, but capable of reaching speeds above 400 mph. These streams appear to have traveled along the valleys on the East Side of the island towards the Rabacca River. However, these pyroclastic currents can occur anywhere in the vicinity of the volcano. Trebucq said the crisis in St. Vincent will not be short-lived. Even when the volcano stops erupting, which may take several weeks from now, he expects the challenges to last more than six months. “In reality, 100% of the population is indirectly affected by the situation,” Trebucq said. KB will ask funding appeal to help support St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming months.

