Peel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

The body was discovered in Elmcreek Park at 8 a.m., near Morning Star Driveand GorewayDrive, police say.

According to Peel Regional Police spokesman, Const. DannyMartini, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

She said the body was taken for autopsy and police are awaiting results from the attending physician.

Meanwhile, the Ontario police observer recalled his mandate after an altercation between police and a manna short distance from the park near Morning Star Drive and Goreway Driveearlier on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection around 5 a.m., Martini says, following reports that a man was threatening to shoot people.

When officers arrived, they got involved in an altercation with the man, Martini says.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was called.

The man has been charged with making threats.

Peel police say this event is separate from that of the man who was found dead in the park.