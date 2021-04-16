The federal government is funding $ 17 million for housing in the first Saskatchewan Nations





The federal government will allocate $ 17 million to build 84 affordable housing units for the First Nations in Saskatchewan. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen. Hussen is also Minister responsible for the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Read more: Saskatoon’s mother was deported 11 days after giving birth struggling to find shelter Hussen said in a press release that the government is taking steps to ensure that every Canadian has access to a safe and affordable home. Our investments will go a long way in effectively supporting those most in need by quickly providing new affordable housing units for individuals and families in need, while addressing the unique barriers faced by such communities. as the First Nations in Saskatchewan, Hussen said. The story goes down the ad









1:52 With birth alerts made, affordable housing should be step 1: Saskatoon organizations





With birth announcements made, affordable housing should be step 1: Saskatoon organizations February 2, 2021

The 84 homes will be built in nine communities: Beardy’s & Okemasis First Nation, Big River First Nation, Kahkewistahaw Nation First, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Muskoday First Nation, Saulteaux First Nation, Waterhen Lake First Nation and Witchekan Lake Kombi first. Trends 12 missing, 1 dead, 6 rescued after ship capsized off Louisiana coast

The Liberal MP apologizes after appearing naked in the virtual Chamber of Municipalities Hussen parliamentary secretary Adam Vaughan told reporters that the houses will be a combination of single-family and multi-residential units. Vaughan added that money could also be invested in repairing homes in need. Read more: The federal government announces $ 16 million loan for affordable housing project in Calgary Saulteux First Nation chief Kenny Moccasin, located 200km north of Saskatoon, said Saulteux is excited to be selected for this funding which will build 15 new homes in the community. The story goes down the ad These new homes will address overcrowding and allow us to bring Saulteaux members home for the community. Having family members near the First Nations has become increasingly important during these pandemic times, Moccasin said in a press release. The $ 17 million investment was granted by the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream, which was first introduced in October 2020. RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanently affordable housing, covering the costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; converting non-residential homes into multi-affordable housing; and, rehabilitation of dilapidated and / or abandoned buildings with many affordable dwellings. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos