Chilton police warn of new-level grandparents cheating





CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) – Chilton police are warning people of a scam that they say costs a lot of money to one of the townspeople. And now they are taking the victim story to the public in hopes of stopping someone else from cheating. It was early Tuesday morning when Chilton police said a city resident received a phone call. According to Investigator Joshua Harn, the person on the other hand said they were a relative and that they were in jail and had to be released on bail. According to police, the caller continued to address the victim throughout the day before convincing that person to go to the bank and withdraw a large sum of money. It was a real courier who came to the door. It was about gag commands, you can’t call anyone, you can’t tell anyone, those kinds of things. And the person came to the door, took the money and left, Harn says. While police did not say how much money the victim paid to this alleged liaison, they were told what happened to the victim is a version of so-called grandparents’ fraud, only set up. Normally it is just something that is happening and there is really no way to find it. No one is coming to your door; you are sending cards, you are giving your card numbers to people over the phone. But yes, for them to come to your door, this is a new level, adds Harn. The victim told police that the courier was a man but had no detailed description and no description of the vehicle. As Chilton police continue to investigate, they want people to be suspicious of others who address them as saying they need money. Harn advises, Anyone who is asking you for money and is willing to come to your door to get the money, this should be a big red flag for you. Since sounding the alarm about their case, Chilton police have told Action 2 News that they have heard from other agencies investigating similar stories. It is unknown whether the cases are related. Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

