Ont the doctor admits 3 COVID-19 patients to the ICU after they refused the vaccines

TORONTO – A doctor from Ontario is urging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine once a stroke is made available to them after he admitted three patients who refused shooting at the ICU.

Dr. Alex Patel, a critical care physician in Toronto, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that three patients who were able to get a COVID-19 vaccine but decided not to do so are now all in the hospital with severe infection.

“I just admitted 3 patients to the ICU within 30 minutes. They all qualified for the vaccine over a month ago but never got it. Unfortunately, everyone now has severe Covid. Please DO NOT HESITATE when it is your chance. You can to be the last ” Patel wrote on Twitter.

Patel told the CTV News Channel on Thursday that these patients could have been inoculated against the coronavirus, but chose not to take a stroke for “various reasons”.

“In this case it was because they either did not understand, because they did not understand the urgency to take it, or were reluctant to take it for other reasons, such as side effects,” Patel said.

He said he has also seen other patients in the ICU who planned to receive their vaccine but their cancellation was made due to supply issues.

Patel noted that most of the patients he sees in the ICU have not yet had the opportunity to get a vaccine. But he said these patients could have been admitted to the ICU and likely would not have been admitted.

Patel said the situation is “quite disappointing”.

“Those patients were potentially preventable, in terms of their admission to the ICU, and as is well documented in Ontario, we are facing a crisis with ICU beds and we have a lot of essential workers and patients who cannot be vaccinated., And those people really need those beds when they get sick, “Patel said.

He added that this puts an additional burden on the health care system.

“One of the issues is whether you are using those beds for people who may have been vaccinated and got sick … it will just make it harder to care for everyone,” Patel said.

Ontario decided one new record for daily infections on Thursday, registering 4,736 cases. The province currently has 1,932 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 659 in intensive care – a record as well.

After being admitted to the ICU, Patel said it was clear that patients and their families wanted to have received their vaccines when they had the chance.

Patel explained to them that serious COVID-19 infection could be prevented with the vaccine and encouraged them to get hit.

“I think a lot of them, if they had the opportunity to do it again, might have chosen differently,” Patel said.

For those who are reluctant to get vaccinated, Patel said provincial leaders and health officials need to address what is making these people feel cautious.

One of the main reasons Patel said he hears from people who are hesitant is that they find it very difficult to book an appointment. Patel says this is a big problem.

“I think if the situation is, you need to help your elderly parents or other people try and navigate the system. Hopefully, the Ontario government makes it a little easier to move forward, but until they do we have to to step in and help, “he said.

Another reason why some hesitate, says Patel, is because young people believe they are healthy enough to fight the virus and will not be affected in the same way as an elderly patient with COVID-19.

While this may have been true during the first wave of the pandemic in Canada, Patel said it is no longer the case with the third wave of infections.

“We are seeing a lot of young and healthy people ending up in the ICU with COVID,” he said.

Patel said side effects are also a major concern for those reluctant to get vaccinated, especially the rare blood clots seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, he noted that getting a blood clot from COVID-19 is “more likely” than clotting from a vaccine.

“The risk of AstraZeneca blood clots, as we know it, especially in younger women is about one in 250,000. People do not realize that if you just look at blood clots, the risk of a blood clot with COVID is somewhere between 10 and 20 percent, “Patel explained.

Patel said he has diagnosed three people in the ICU just this week with blood clots from COVID-19.

“Exceed is extremely, extremely more common with COVID itself than with a vaccine, not to mention a number of other side effects like long-term muscle weakness, long-term breathing problems, and even death,” Patel said.

“So every side effect you are seeing with the vaccine is multiple with COVID,” he added.