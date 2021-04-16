Low carbon money: Conservatives set carbon price by consumer through savings account

OTTAWA Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is putting in a carbon pricing loyalty card style where consumers will see what they pay for fuel stored in an account that can be used for green purchases later.

OTTAWA Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is putting in a carbon pricing loyalty card style where consumers will see what they pay for fuel stored in an account that can be used for green purchases later.

The so-called “personal low-carbon savings account” is a sign-up policy of the party’s new climate change plan, which he discovered on Thursday.

Making consumers pay a carbon price represents a major change for the party, which has campaigned for the abolition of the program introduced by the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

O’Toole stressed his plan, presented only at a high level, would really free the country from the carbon pricing program at Trudeau.

He characterized his consumer carbon price as “a smart, market-based approach to reducing emissions” to similar levels by 2030.

This is not a tax, OToole said.

As leader, O’Toole promised to develop a climate plan to reduce emissions for the Conservatives ahead of the upcoming general election, which may soon come under the current minority Parliament. His new plan also comes less than a month after delegates voted down a resolution at the Conservative policy convention that would include “climate change is real” in party politics.

Instead of reimbursing the estimated cost of fuel tariffs to residents when they file their income taxes, which is how the carbon price works under the Liberals program that the Conservatives said under its plan, the money will enter a tax-free savings account.

“Not a cent goes to Ottawa,” O’Toole said.

The party said the accounts will be managed by companies similar to how a debit card system works. The plan says it would work like other loyalty rewards programs, so over time users would save money to buy products that help them “live a greener life,” such as a bike or transit.

During a technical conference, a Conservative official said the government would provide oversight of the program, for example, by having a permissible list of items that can be purchased using low-carbon money. The information was given to the media on the condition that those officials not be mentioned.

The official also acknowledged that the program is aimed more at those who drive the car than those who already ride a bike or walk for their trip.

“I’m sure many Canadians, if they look at their smartphone or wallet, have a lot of loyalty and point systems … it ‘s actually less complex and very easy to administer, said O’Toole.

“This will allow Canadians to feel responsible and then if they have modest savings in their low carbon savings account, it may take you several years to update that bike if they are in a city.”

Liberal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson criticized Thor’s proposal as a “Petro Drops scheme where the more you burn, the more you earn.”

Greenpeace Canada also criticized carbon accounts as more bureaucratic and less fair.

Stewart Elgie, a professor of law and economics at the University of Ottawa, said the carbon point system would discourage people from using fossil fuels.

Setting it up to track the carbon purchases of millions of people would be a challenge, he said, and what products they could buy would be important because some items are not as useful in reducing emissions as a pass-through. transit.

Overall, Elgie said the Conservatives presented a legitimate climate plan, a sentiment also echoed by Clean Energy Canada.

“After years of carbon price wars, the partisan divide over climate policy in Canada has just become much smaller, and that’s good for our economy and our environment,” said Elgie, also chairwoman of the Smart Prosperity Institute.

Although his climate strategy paves the way for the country to meet its international emissions targets, Elgie said he fails to mention any commitment to reach zero-zero by 2050.

O’Toole said Thursday one of the selling points of his carbon price is that it is cheaper for Canadians.

Conservatives say their consumer price will start at $ 20 a tonne and rise to no more than $ 50 a tonne.

The Liberal Plan applicable only to provinces that do not have their own approved carbon pricing scheme sets the price at $ 40 per tonne, increasing each year until it reaches $ 170 per tonne by 2030.

The federal government plan could raise pump prices by nearly 28 percent over a decade, officials said in December.

O’Toole had planned to introduce a consumer carbon price per month, ahead of Canada’s Supreme Court recent ruling that the Liberals’ federal backing was constitutional, the party said Thursday.

And while the Conservatives would be prepared to raise their carbon price on industrial emitters to $ 170 per tonne by 2030, that would limit what consumers pay to $ 50.

To offset the effects of a lower carbon price, the party will seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through other measures, such as a renewable demand for natural gas and the placement of more zero-emission vehicles on the road requiring 30 percent of light vehicle vehicles, SUVs, pickup trucks sold to be pollution-free by 2030.

“Conservatives are relying more on renewable fuel regulations than the price of carbon and that will reduce emissions, only at a higher cost,” Elgie said.

“It’s an indirect way of carbon pricing. By looking for cleaner fuels, more renewable fuels, you’re going to increase the cost of fuel and … that will be passed on to everyone,” he said, adding that Conservatives are setting a higher standard for clean fuels than the Liberals.

Other boards include proposing lower emissions standards across the North American Biden administration in the United States, improving fuel regulations to make gasoline burning cleaner, and investing $ 3 billion over 10 years in “natural climate solutions” focusing on forests, agriculture and wetlands. .

A tax credit to stimulate the use of carbon capture technology also factors in.

“While electric vehicles are growing rapidly in popularity, the truth is that the world will still burn oil and gas for decades to come,” says the Conservative plan, called the “Safe Environment.”

Next week, Canada is expected to announce new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a summit with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 15, 2021

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press