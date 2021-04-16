DVIDS – News – FED Employees Volunteer in International Scout Troop Competition





USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea Build a sled, pull it, load it with a bunch of gears, navigate a series of tests and assignments as you strive for the highest score among all the Pacific Region Scouts in the annual Klondike Derby. Scouts of America Troop 159 (girls) and Troop 47 (boys), ages 11 to 16, based on USAG Humphreys, competed in Derby, Feb. 20-21, while camping in the CPX Training Camp Area, near Humphreys. With instructions from dedicated FED (Far East Circle) staff, the Scouts came to win against troops from countries like China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Due to COVID-19, this large event, usually held for over 200 participants across Korea, was not held in person. Instead, each troupe chose a local site to demonstrate, and in some cases simulated, each task required for the competition and submit their results to the Scout of America East Far Council for trial. Vincent Lee, a project manager for the Fed Installation Support Branch, has served as a Scout Master for both bodies since they were formed, November 2020. I think in terms of basic life-saving skills, they were exposed to that, Lee said. Most importantly, they were able to work through the dynamics of pure leadership; learning how to lead and follow. The scouts were able to execute effectively and efficiently. It has been very good working with the FED to build our scout program. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a premiere intellectual space deeply rooted in STEM (Science and Technology Engineering Mathematics), allowed many scouts to dive into it, through: first aid, fire safety, start of fire, throwing bear bags and ax and without incident. During these events, the Scouts were able to discuss pressures, angles and speed, power, inertia and concepts of force. Several simulations for scouts tested their ability to build a frame A structure to evacuate a damaged scout, build an emergency shelter, and perform an ice rescue. The scouts also learned weather and identification data, rope knots and discussed bullying and mental health. Participants were responsible for setting up their camps (including toilets), starting their own fires, cooking their own food, and ensuring that at the end of the event they left the areas cleaner than when they arrived. Nicholas Fernandez, head of the Program Support Branch, Program Division and Project Management (PPMD) at the Fed and volunteer scout leader, has volunteered with both bodies since he helped create them last year. He is completely satisfied with how he positively affects young people. It was a great community building event for the kids and a great way for the Scouts to see the natural sites of Camp Humphreys. Additional Fed employees who volunteered in their time were Lee So Cheung, attorney (assistant counsel) and Purevsuren Cline, an internal review auditor who ran health and yoga classes for scouts and parents. The troops were the first in the Asian region to hold the Klondike Derby, so they have to wait for the results of other troops to be collected and sent to the Far East Council. Results are expected soon. Date of Receipt: 02.12.2021 Posting Date: 04.14.2021 18:39 History ID: 393786 Location: cf. Online images: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FED employees are volunteering in the international scout troop competition, nga Samaria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos