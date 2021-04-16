International
Second International Comparative List of Astronomical Terms in Sign Languages
In December 2017 IAU published in the first international comparison list of astronomical terms in sign languages. It has now become the second international comparative list of astronomical terms in sign languages published, with signs for 86 new terms, including neutron stars, gravitational waves, and the expansion of the Universe. These new terms were chosen by experts as the most widely used in the education and extension of astronomy, with a particular emphasis on astronomy communication with the public. Signs for each term are given in several different sign languages, including English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Polish.
The publication of this second list is part of a long-term project of the IAU Executive Committee Working Group on Astronomy for Equality and Inclusion, in collaboration with many individuals and organizations [1]. As with the first list, signs in some of the languages are drawn from Spread the Sign The main goal of the project is to make astronomy more accessible, in line with the IAU Springboard to Action document adopted by the IAU earlier this year, as a step towards removing the structural barriers that people with disability. The project also aims to stimulate reflection on differences between different languages, to help communities develop their own signs for particular astronomical terms for which they no longer have signs, and to stimulate discussion in deaf communities about the wonders of astronomy.
A series of meetings with deaf communities are underway, in order to improve communication between astronomers with and without this disability, as well as with the general public. New initiatives are being developed with associations, museums and planets, such as the Confederacin Argentina de Sordos and Galileo Galilei Planetarium, Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a special show and conference will be held on the occasion of this release.
Sign language is now officially practiced in almost every country, but different heritage and different cultures have independently developed specific signs to designate common objects or identical situations. A Universal Sign Language is being developed gradually, primarily to define objects and situations related to contemporary technology or events. However, there will always be differences between the signs in each country that need to be marked, as countries have developed their own signs over time, says Dominique Proust, who directed the 2009 edition of Hands in the Stars, an encyclopedic dictionary of astronomy for the French Sign Language, which inspired the first list published by the IAU in 2017 [2]. An ongoing study of signs aims to determine the similarities and differences between different languages and the possibility that several words have a common sign and a unique sign in each language is currently under discussion. [3].
The experts who compiled this second list have decided to dedicate it to two prominent astronomers Annie Jump Cannon (18631941) and Henrietta Leavitt (18681921), both of whom were deaf. Cannon and Leavitt are famous for their research on stellar classification and Cepheid variables, respectively. They worked together at Harvard College with a group of prominent women in the early 20th century. Although women were not allowed to use a telescope at this time, Cannon and Leavitt had access to data that allowed them to make some important discoveries. They are an inspiration to people with and without disabilities, having overcome so many obstacles to becoming an influential astronomer.
The IAU is an international astronomical organization that brings together nearly 12,000 active professional astronomers from more than 100 countries around the world. Its mission is to promote and protect astronomy in all its aspects, including research, communication, education and development, through international cooperation. The IAU also serves as the internationally recognized authority for assigning designations to celestial bodies and surface features in them. Founded in 1919, the IAU is the world’s largest professional body for astronomers.
[1] The collaborators in the project are listed here
[2] In France, the Encyclopedic Dictionary of Astronomy for the French Sign Language was published in 2009 under the direction of Dominique Proust, in collaboration with Daniel Abbou, Nasro Chab, Yves Delaporte, Carole Marion and Blandine Proust, in Burillier, as part of the International Year of Astronomy (IYA2009) and with the support of the Paris Observatory.
[3] Sign language has its own vocabulary and grammar and is expressed in all aspects of communication. A large number have their own signs, as do operators. All mathematical and geometric terms are represented by clear signs. Physics and chemistry include a set of signs and symbols for each field. Physical constants are defined by the same symbols as in the world of hearing.
