The airline industry has not collapsed, but this is the only good news for overseas travel

We thought things would be a lot better by now.

A year ago I wrote about the future of the airline industry. Along with many other experts, I expected that international air travel at this point would still be below pre-pandemic levels but on track for recovery.

We are not even close.

After a catastrophic year 2020, in which passenger traffic fell globally by two-thirds, the International Air Transport Associations last forecast (published in February) does not expect the total traffic of these years to be more than half the return to pre-pandemic levels. Full recovery is not expected before 2023.

For some countries it may be even longer.

Deloitte Access Economics in Australia, for example, published a report Monday forecasting international air travel not fully recover by 2024; and that forecast was closed before the Australian government announced on Sunday that it was abandoning its intention to vaccinate all Australians by the end of October a timeframe in which the opening of international borders was envisaged.

This is particularly bad news for Qantas, Australia’s main airline, which last year hoped to resume international operations by July. Now his plan (announced in February) to resume 22 of its 25 overseas routes in November also seems impossible.



No large-scale bankruptcy

But things can get worse.

A year ago I (and others) expected many airlines to fail as prolonged revenue losses strained their liquidity positions beyond the breaking point. I was wrong.

According to aviation and travel analysis company Cirium, 43 airlines went out of business in 2020. But that was less than 2019 (when 46 carriers were destroyed) and in 2018 (when 56 airlines went out of business).

Most bankruptcies were small regional carriers, such as Britains Fly or the Japanese subsidiary AirAsias AirAsia Japan.

So far no medium-sized and larger carriers have gone out of business, though some have approached. For example, Thai Airways and Columbias Avianca (Latin America’s second largest airline) sought bankruptcy protection. Australia’s second largest Australian company, Virgin Australia, also entered into voluntary administration but survived the collapse at least temporarily by being sold to US private equity firm Bain Capital. These are the types of airlines I expected to crash a year ago.





But at what cost?

The main reason for the lack of large-scale bankruptcies of airlines has been government assistance. The latest issue of International Air Transport Associations puts the amount of state aid to airlines worldwide $ 225 billion. This equates to more than a quarter of the global revenue of the airline industries in 2019.

Analysis of IATA e $ 123 billion first (published in May 2020) shows that about 60% of the assistance was in loans or loan guarantees (with balance sheets that are wage subsidies, equity financing, tax relief, operating subsidies and direct cash injections). These loans must eventually be repaid.

As I predicted, governments have not paid much attention to directing aid to airlines with the best chances of surviving over a longer period. The IATA analysis shows no correlation between airline viability and the amount of assistance received.

This means that many carriers may struggle to repay their debts after the crisis. It also means that borrowing governments have greater incentives to keep them afloat so that they can. One possible consequence is governments providing further support by protecting airlines that fight competition after COVID. A government may restrict flights, for example, to make routes more profitable. This will mean higher flights.



But at least the industry concentration I fear will result in collapses, mergers and acquisitions leading to less competition and higher prices for customers seems impossible.

The world is not as global as we thought

The single biggest disappointment of last year has been the inability of governments to cooperate effectively to ease international travel restrictions. Even among countries that have managed COVID-19 well, such as Australia and New Zealand. Theirs travel bubble could and should have started much earlier.

IATA’s efforts to get governments to embrace a pre-departure COVID testing system, rather than arrival quarantine, fell on deaf ears.

Travel bubbles have turned out to be difficult to agree on and maintain. Taiwanese bubble with Palau, for example, only allows small travel numbers. The Singapore-Hong Kong deal was suspended a few days before it was scheduled to start after a small explosion in Hong Kong.





Almost all such discussions have been bilateral. These are just the beginning, but what is really needed are multilateral agreements on safe travel zones. Australia and New Zealand, for example, may join countries with similar epidemiological situations such as Singapore, Taiwan, China and Vietnam.

Had governments adopted a more cooperative approach, they could have saved money by paying local airlines for non-flight. This lack of cooperation, if it continues, will ensure the resumption of international travel more slowly than it could have.



Vaccines are the key now

IATA’s February forecast of global travel volumes returning to 80% of 2019 levels by the last quarter of the year now relies heavily on the speed of vaccination programs across the globe, and what happens to the new COVID variants. 19.

Until a significant proportion of people are vaccinated, protective measures (masks, distance, reduced capacity at events, tracks and tracks) will remain necessary, both during travel and while staying on the ground.

Crucial to international travel will be the return to normalcy vaccine passports, a form of which is likely to be necessary for most international travel for at least the next five years.





I expect that requirements such as the need for quarantine will begin to be lifted for those who have been vaccinated between July and October. But there will be great differences between nations. Some may open their borders to anyone as soon as a sufficient portion of the local population has been vaccinated. Others may open quarantine trips only for vaccinated individuals for the next few years.

The more governments cooperate and learn from each other successes, however, the sooner we can return to a world of unlimited travel. The livelihoods of tens of millions of people around the world depend on it.