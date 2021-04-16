McDonald’s to mandate anti-bullying training worldwide

McDonalds said Wednesday it will mandate training workers to combat bullying, discrimination and violence at its restaurants around the world starting next year.

Training will be required for 2 million workers in 39,000 stores worldwide.

Really it’s really important for us to be very clear: A safe and respectful workplace where people feel like they will be protected is very important to our business, said McDonalds President and CEO Chris Kempczinski in a interview for The Associated Press. This is exactly what society is waiting for.

The change is part of a larger calculation on sexual harassment in the world’s largest burger chain. At least 50 workers have filed charges against the company over the past five years, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they complained. The problem was not limited to restaurants. In November 2019, McDonalds fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he admitted he had a relationship with an employee.

Kempczinski, who joined McDonalds in 2015, said the company needs to set expectations and then refer to them consistently, especially since staff turnover at restaurants can be high.

If you do not constantly talk about values ​​and keep them in the foreground, if you are complacent, then maybe they are not as visible to people or are not as inspiring as they could be, he said.

McDonalds restaurants worldwide, 93% of which are owned by franchisees will be required to meet the new standards starting in January 2022. They also need to collect feedback on the in-store work environment from employees and managers and t ‘share these results with staff. Corporate ratings will take into account whether employees feel safe, both physically and emotionally, Kempckinski said.

In legal records, McDonalds employees have complained of unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, verbal abuse, and physical assault at work. In some cases, employees accused managers of ignoring their grievances or retaliating by giving them fewer shifts or transferring them to other stores.

Kimberly Lawson, a McDonald’s employee in Kansas City, Missouri, filed sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2018.

Finally, the company seems to be starting to listen, Lawson said Wednesday in a statement released by Fight for $ 15, an effort to unite the fast food workers that Lawson helps lead.

But Lawson said she would like to see more details about McDonald’s plans, including what the training looks like and how often it will be offered. She also said the company needs to talk to workers like her if she wants to develop a truly effective program.

The changes announced today did not come from us; they came from lawyers and executives. There can be no solution for us without us, Lawson said.

Details are still being worked out, but Kempczinski said he expects employees will be trained when they start working for McDonalds. Restaurants can also have training once a year for all employees. This is similar to the type of training that is already being done at the company headquarters in Chicago.

McDonalds first tried to tackle the problem in 2018 by introducing bullying training for its US franchises and general managers. The following year, she launched an employee hotline to report problems and opened the training program to all of its 850,000 U.S. employees. But at the time, the company did not ask franchisees to provide training.

Kempczinski, who became president and CEO after Easterbrook was ousted, said many franchises provided the training. But as he thought about enterprise values ​​during the pandemic, which placed more emphasis than ever on the health and safety of food workers, he felt it was important to expand training and make it a requirement.

He would not say whether McDonalds has removed any franchisees from his system because of allegations of employee harassment. Often, when a franchise does not ensure the safety of workers, it has other problems that could lead to its removal from the system, he said.

Many McDonalds franchisees support the change.

As employers, we have an important role to play in setting the highest standards for a value-driven, secure and inclusive work environment, said Mark Salebra, President of the National Franchise Leadership Alliance, in a statement distributed by McDonalds. The Alliance represents more than 2,000 US franchisees.

McDonalds said it will continue to work with experts and make anti-bullying materials available, but the beneficiaries of the law will be allowed to choose their own training programs.

Vanessa Bohns, an associate professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University, said sexual harassment training alone may not be effective and may actually lead to reactions.

Bohns said McDonald’s should fight bullying in other ways, including occasional teachers how to intervene when they witness bullying and ensuring that women __ and especially minority women __ are promoted to managerial positions.

McDonald’s announced in February that it would begin linking executive salaries to progress toward achieving goals of adding more women and underrepresented minorities to its management ranks.

Kempczinski said he hopes efforts against McDonald’s bullying will become a model for the restaurant industry.

Let’s use this to raise all standards for the industry, he said.

