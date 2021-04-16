Lack of intubation drugs threatens Brazil’s health sector

You relax the muscles and do the procedure easily, but we have no sedation, said the doctor, who agreed to discuss the sensitive situation only if it was not quoted by name. Some try to speak, to resist. They are aware.

The shortage of medicines required is the latest pandemic problem Brazil is experiencing, which is experiencing a brutal COVID-19 outbreak that has flooded nations intensive care units. The daily death toll averages about 3,000, accounting for a quarter of all deaths worldwide, making Brazil the epicenter of the pandemic.

Intubation kits include anesthetics, sedatives, and other medications used to place seriously ill patients in the ventilator. The press office of the Rio city health secretariat said in an email that the occasional shortages in Albert Schweizer’s structure are due to difficulties in securing supplies in the global market and that replacements are made so that there is no impairment of aid offered. He did not comment on the need to tie patients to beds.

The O Globo newspaper on Thursday reported similar trials at several other hospitals in the Rio metropolitan area, with people desperately calling out to other environments seeking solace for their loved ones.

It is unclear whether the first problem in Rio remains an isolated case, but others are sounding the alarm about imminent absences.

Sao Paulo’s health secretary Jean Carlo Gorinchteyn told a news conference Wednesday that the situation was dire in hospitals in Brazil, the most populous state. On Thursday, more than 640 hospitals were on the verge of collapse, with potential shortages within days, officials said.

We need the support of federal governments, Gorinchteyn said. This is not a necessity for Sao Paulo; is a must for the whole country.

His state health officials sent nine requests for intubation medication to the Ministry of Health over the past 40 days, according to a statement Wednesday. His latest submission was enough to cover only 6% of the monthly needs in the states’s public health network, officials told the AP.

Federal Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who took office last month, said Wednesday that a tranquilizer shipment was expected to arrive in Brazil in the next ten days. It is the result of a contract signed with the Pan American Health Organization.

He said two separate efforts to get medicines in the international market are underway to end this daily battle.

For many weeks, the ministry has also faced logistical constraints to supply oxygen to hospitals across the country. Queiroga said it remains a daily concern.

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as P.1, has spread across Brazil this year. It can also be more aggressive than the original type and health workers have reported patients requiring much more oxygen than last year.

The private sector has grown to help address some of the supply shortages. A group of seven large enterprises donated 3.4 million doses of intubation drugs sufficient to manage 500 beds for six weeks to the Ministry of Health.

A first batch of $ 2.3 million was scheduled to arrive from China late Thursday at Sao Paulo International Airport and would be deployed to critical shortfall states, the ministry said in an email response to AP questions about supply crashes.

Last month, the Ministry of Health requested intubation medications from laboratories, reportedly as a means of delivering to the most needy hospitals. This has led to declining stock of other facilities, said Edson Rogatti, director of an association with more than 2,000 hospitals across the country.

If we run out, the health sector will be in chaos, Rogatti told Globo News TV.

Shortages are not limited to the public sector. The Brazils Private Hospital Association published a study Thursday in which nine of 71 institutions reported having supplies for five days or less. About half said they had enough for a week.

Private facilities are seeking to import medicines from India, but still need regulatory approval, the association told the AP.

The city of Itaiopolis in the southern state of Santa Catarina this week reported a lack of sedatives and oxygen. Neighboring state Rio Grande do Sul also reported that supplies were running low.

The situation is desperate, Rio Grande do Suls health secretary Arita Bergmann said in a statement Thursday. We urgently need the Ministry of Health to replenish hospital supplies, or else intubated patients may wake up without medication, and that would be terrible.