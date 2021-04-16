Thailand will tighten the curbs as virus radiation tourism plans





Photo: Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images Photo: Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images Thailand has decided to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants, closed schools and amusement parks for two weeks to stop a new coronavirus outbreak, potentially jeopardizing its plans to reopen borders to foreign tourists. shutdown bars, pubs, karaoke and massage parlors in areas including Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, could be extended across the country until the end of April, the National Committee on Enlargement Diseases decided on Thursday. While Bangkok and 17 other provinces will be designated as maximum controlled areas due to the severity of the blast, another 59 will be designated as controlled areas, the panel said. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha will chair a meeting of the Covid-19 Situation Management Center on Friday to review the fresh curbs. The Southeast Asian nation had ordered last week shutdown of entertainment venues in Bangkok and 40 other provinces affected by the virus for at least two weeks to contain the third wave of infections that erupted from bars and pubs in the capital. The government has ruled out a national stalemate, with Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul saying each province will be free to decide on any travel restrictions. The spread of the virus can be contained within two weeks if people fully meet the new curbs, he said. Control measures softened the annual Songkran celebrations, when millions of Thais travel across the country for family reunions and vacations, for a second year, and weakened private consumption and domestic tourism. An extended period of restrictions may delay plans for it lured tourists vaccinated and further weakened an economic recovery that the central bank of Thailand says depends on the return of foreign visitors. More from The new control measures will hurt retail and recreational activities which had returned to pre-pandemic levels in recent months and disrupt efforts to revive the key tourism industry, Moody’s Analytics said in a report this week. The Thai economy will contract 0.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months, she said, overturning an earlier forecast for 1.3% growth. “We expect the Thai government to open up additional incentives to mitigate the effects of the pandemic,” said Eric Eric Chiang, an associate economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Thailand will face a slow economic recovery and the government deficit will remain high at 4.8% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.” The benchmark SET stock index fell as much as 0.8% on Friday before retreating to cut its second weekly loss. The baht changed slightly to 31,265 in US dollars, ready for its first weekly gain in nine, according to data collected by Bloomberg. Thailand reported 1,582 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a new one-day record that brought the cumulative number of infections to 39,038. The new wave, which began earlier this month, has spread to more than 70 provinces and has affected more than 10,000 people, some of them with a more contagious variant seen in the UK Highlights of other curbs set to be considered by the Prayuth-led panel: Restaurants in Bangkok and 17 other provinces facing severe blasts will be ordered closed by 9pm

Restaurants in the remaining 59 provinces will close before 11 p.m.

Schools and universities will also be closed for personal teaching

Prohibition of gathering of more than 50 persons without prior permission

Close entertainment areas within shopping malls (Updates the virus data in the ninth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

