Michael Settle: Lobbygate exposes the comfortable relationship between money and politics

SEX and politics really has only one rival to capture titles in Westminster: money and politics.

In 2010, David Cameron proved that the power of irony is never underestimated when he acknowledged that the next big scandal to hit Westminster would be over lobbying or, as he put it, “the overly comfortable relationship between politics and money.”

Of course just a few weeks later, Stephen Byers, the former Secretary of Labor transport, was caught on camera foolishly telling an undercover reporter that, once he left the government, he was like a “rental taxi” being boasted: “I still have a lot of confidential information because I am still connected to No. 10.”

11 years ago and Cameron had clearly forgotten his warning remark and was caught in a web of deep controversy that could leave an indelible mark on his reputation; indeed for some, it already has.

Lobbying is, without a doubt, the second oldest profession.

Putting your case to those in power to advance a particular cause is the daily thing of politics. However, there must be rules, strict rules, so that those who govern us are not unjustly influenced by malignant forces.

Companies, of course, like everywhere to have a former minister in their books.

They believe it impresses others and, when the time comes, may give up useful intelligence or, as in the case of Mr Cameron – who insists he has not broken any lobbying rules – a useful telephone line to Downing Street.

One of the many surprising aspects of what is now called the scandal is that the former Prime Minister, a multi-millionaire before, during and after his ouster, felt the need to work for Lex Greensill at all.

But, clearly, the prospect of trousing an extra shtesë 20m in stock options working for a former 10th aide in his finance company was a very good opportunity to lose.

Back scratching, apparently, has become a lucrative art form.

The problem with ministers becoming lobbyists is, posting their time in government, there always remains a suspicion that during their last few months at Whitehall their focus was not on the public work at hand but on the private one to come.

It would be quite embarrassing if this regret saga had to do only with a former Prime Minister trying to leave his pockets, but the collapse of Greensill Capital could lead to thousands of people losing their jobs in the steel industry.

Founded by Australian financier, the company specializes in supply chain financing, adjusting business bills immediately for a fee and thus helping to eliminate the problem of late payments.

Indeed, in 2018 Greensill won a 30 million m contract from the Cabinet Office that gave pharmacies the option of early payment for NHS prescriptions.

Surprisingly, it has now emerged that Bill Crothers, a former senior official responsible for overseeing billions of pounds in UK Government trade contracts, was hired by Mr Greensill on a part-time basis while still working at Whitehall.

He officially left in 2015 and later became a director of Greensill, where he is said to have had a 5 million worth of stock.

Now, Simon Case, Secretary of the Cabinet, has issued an urgent request that every civil servant on the moon must submit. This, incredibly, suggests that the head of the civil service has no idea what might happen to the workforce he leads.

Politically, Lobbygate has come at the right time for the UK Government’s political opponents as people ponder who to vote for in an election race in Scotland, England and Wales.

Keir Starmer clearly enjoyed announcing to the nation that our old friend Tory sleaze was back and during the PMQ sought to connect the dots with a network of conservative friendships.

The Labor leader even reached a sharp reference to the BBC’s well-known crime drama Line Of Duty, telling Boris Johnson: “The more I listen to the Prime Minister, the more I think Ted Hastings and AC-12 are needed for him. reached the end of it. ”

The Workers ’attempt to get a fully independent investigation to see a comprehensive lobbying look was always determined to fall badly into Commons arithmetic. However, House House committees are falling on their own to investigate the matter, which should cause nerves to fluctuate in the Tory circles in Westminster and beyond.

Whatever government-appointed attorney Nigel Boardman recommends in June should command the trust and support of the public. The current system clearly has a lot of holes and needs a substantial overhaul; otherwise we will be back here again in a few years.

Voters need to feel that they can trust not only those who govern them but also the systems of government.

Cunning former Minister Lord Pickles, who chairs the Teethless Business Appointments Advisory Committee advising former ministers and civil servants on outsourcing, told lawmakers yesterday, with an understatement agreement, there were “anomalies” in the system they were seeking. ” immediate address ”and that the Brothers’ case showed that there“ did not seem to be any boundaries ”.

Prominent by his silence on this whole issue is Mr. Greensill. Will he offer, like Mr. Cameron and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, to place himself under the parliamentary microscope? He should.

However, for all the understandable rage of the Workers for what they call the weak and friendly Tory, they should know that the invasion of high moral ground carries a health warning as all politicians live in the greenhouse and while today a party can to lobby with stones, tomorrow end

Now that some formal investigations are underway into various aspects of Lobbygate, the most shocking revelations could lead us all to experience one or more memorable moments of Ted Hastings “Mother of God”.

