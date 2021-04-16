Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after the rocket attack

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said early Friday that it had carried out airstrikes on military targets in the Gaza Strip after a missile fired from the Palestinian enclave hit southern Israel.

Fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a “weapons production site, an arms smuggling tunnel and a military post” operated by Hamas, the ruling Islamic party in Gaza, the military said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians,” he added.

A security source in Gaza told AFP there were no casualties from the attacks.

Israelis in the southern city of Sderot were covered up late Thursday after being hit by a rocket from Gaza.

The rocket hit an open area and caused no casualties or damage, a regional council spokesman said.

Israel imposed a land and naval blockade on Gaza after Hamas took control in 2007. Those who have since fought three wars.

A fragile ceasefire has been maintained in recent years, despite occasional explosions, with Palestinians firing rockets at Israel and the Jewish state in response to airstrikes in the coastal enclave.

This year, Israel marked a decade since it deployed the Cube Iron air defense system that has captured hundreds of missiles from Gaza and Syria.

Two million Gaza residents endure extreme poverty under Israeli blockade and conditions have deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic. AFP