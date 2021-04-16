The Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign interference





Hong Kong – A senior Beijing official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere in the city’s last line of national security, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China for tightening control over Hong Kong freedoms, including sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have silenced all once-living opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. When the time comes, action must be taken in relation to any outside or foreign force that may interfere in Hong Kong affairs or attempt to use Hong Kong as a hostage, said Luo Huining, director of the central government liaison office in Hong Kong. We will propose strong objections and give them a lesson, he said at the opening ceremony for Hong Kongs National Security Education Day. Authorities marked the event with an open house of police college, where police personnel demonstrated Chinese army goose step march, replacing British-style foot exercises from the time Hong Kong was run by the UK to the handover of 1997 in China. Critics say Beijing’s crackdown aimed at curbing dissent after months of anti-government protests in 2019 has further destroyed Hong Kong’s promised freedoms when it surrendered to Chinese rule. Most prominent pro-democracy activists and advocates of cities are currently facing charges, are in jail or have fled the country. During his speech, Luo said that everyone in Hong Kong should respect the legal responsibility of maintaining national security in the city. Anyone who wants to go beyond the bottom line of national security and people’s livelihoods, the central authorities will never allow such actions, Luo said. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam described the 2019 protests, which sometimes erupted in violence, as almost like terrorist activities. She also called the efforts of those who support Hong Kong’s independence and self-determination a major security risk. If this does not stop, then national sovereignty, security, development interests will be affected. So this is an unprecedented crisis, she said. The National Security Act in Hong Kong immediately restored stability to society. One of the essential demands from the protesters in 2019 was for the resignation of Lam, who under the Hong Kong political system is not directly elected by the voters. Protesters also accused police of unnecessary violence during the months of demonstrations. Lam said Thursday that public officials in Hong Kong have an important responsibility in maintaining national security. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … In schools, students were encouraged to participate in activities including mosaic walls of national security with pictures of student faces, to teach that people should work collectively to protect their homeland. Authorities also encouraged schools to hold flag-raising ceremonies and play the national anthem, and they distributed brochures emphasizing the importance of national security.







