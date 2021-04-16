Taiwan pushed for better Japan-damaged Fukushima Water connections

Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Bloomberg Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Bloomberg

Japan’s plan to release radioactive water to the Pacific has put the Taiwanese government in a tight spot, between standing up for its fishing industry and avoiding a dispute with its northern neighbor on the eve of a summit between the two its key allies.

President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, with both nations discussing whether to issue a statement in support of Taiwan’s Nikkei reported last month. It comes just weeks after the two nations mentioned stressed Taiwan Strait in a the joint statement, the clear display of support from Japan would be the first since 1969 and would represent something like a coup for President Tsai Ing-wen.

However, Japan’s decision this week to release more than a million cubic meters of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant in the Pacific Ocean generated opposition in Taiwan and criticism of the Tsai government for not doing more to stop it. This reaction could strengthen support for Taiwan banning Japanese seafood and farms from Fukushima and surrounding prefectures, making it more difficult for it to improve ties with Japan.

The leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party, Johnny Chiang, accused Tsai of sacrificing the interests of Taiwanese fishermen and complained about what he sees as the government’s willingness to protest the Japanese movement more forcefully. The opposition has waged a long campaign to maintain Taiwan’s import ban.

A majority of respondents voted in favor of maintaining import restrictions in a 2018 referendum initiated by a senior figure in the party. The Tsai government is also opening itself up to another food-related political showdown in August over a proposed referendum against its decision to ease import restrictions on pork and beef in the US.

Japan’s plan to release radioactive water will complicate the atmosphere surrounding food from Fukushima, said Lai I-chung, president of the Taipei-based tank, but is not at the top of Tsai’s agenda right now.

“The government here is now trying to disperse the possible plebiscite-related political bomb over the US pig import issue,” he said. “So issues related to Japan’s Fukushima food imports will not be able to be fully discussed until the referendum ends this August.”

Japan has not hidden the fact that Taipei should first lift the ban before considering talks on the possibility of taiwan joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, according to Tsai administration chief trade negotiator John Deng. This is a key goal for Tsai’s last term in office, and Tokyo ‘s support is essential to its aspirations to join the Japan – led trade bloc.

The Tsai government, which views Taiwan as an already de facto sovereign nation, has made building support from democratic allies in the region an essential part of its efforts to counter growing pressure from Beijing. Japan, as a major trading partner, major economic and military power and an ally of the US, is a central part of this strategy.

The People’s Liberation Army has consistently collected the frequency and intensity of its flights near Taiwan in recent months to underline its claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. On Monday, 25 Chinese military planes flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the largest such intervention this year.

Chinese pressure is not limited to military threats. Beijing caught Taipei by surprise in February announcing one ban on Taiwanese pineapple imports. China said the ban was triggered by the detection of pests in fruit shipments, a claim the Taiwanese government denies, saying the move was intended to undermine support for Tsai’s Progressive Democratic Party.

China has a history of using trade to help it achieve its policy goals. He set cuts to a range of Australian exports including coal, wine, beef and lobster as relations deteriorated after Canberra shut down Huawei Technologies Co. from its 5G network and called for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.