Sextortion: Two from Rajasthan held in support of IAS aspirant’s suicide | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: Two people from Rasoolpur village in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan were arrested earlier this week for allegedly supporting the suicide of an IAS aspirant at his Bhattarahalli residence near KR Puram on March 23 by blackmailing him with sextortion.

The accused are Robin B (L), 22, and Javed, 25. Two of their aides managed to leave the village when about 50 members of a police team rushed there to hit the suspects.

Devaraj D, deputy police commissioner (Whitefield division), said Robin and Javed are school dropouts and trained to deceive people online. He added that the accused created a Facebook profile using a girl’s name and uploaded attractive photos.

They sent a friend request to the 26-year-old, who was preparing for the civil service exam. He accepted the friend request and the perpetrators engaged him in a conversation on Facebook Messenger before making a video call.

“Playing the video of a girl taking off her clothes on a cell phone, they managed to get the young people to believe it was a live video call and made her take off her clothes. After the call ended, they forwarded the recording to the youth demanded money from him, “Devaraj said.

DCP said the hardened youths had paid about Rs 36,000 to the wrongdoers through digital wallets. He killed himself while the gang continued to demand more money and he could not pay.

“KR Puram police took up a case of increased suicide, extortion and criminal intimidation against the gang and arrested two suspects from their village in Rajasthan,” Devaraj said.

Villagers attack police

A KR Puram police team led by Inspector Ambarish M tracked down four suspects and sent a team led by Deputy Inspector Ranjith S and two police officers to crack them down. A gang of young people in Rasoolpur learned about the team and stoned the staff. Ranjith informed Devaraj, who spoke with his counterparts in Rajasthan and asked for their cooperation.

Devendra Kumar Bishnoi, the police overseer, Bharatpur district, arranged a local police team and sent them with Ranjith team to arrest the suspects.

“We were accompanied by 40 soldiers / insurgents, five deputy inspectors and two inspectors from Bharatpur. We arrested two people, but two others escaped from the village,” an officer said.

Police learned that a cyber criminal visited the village of Rasoolpur once a week and had trained many young people in the village and used them to commit cybercrime.

