International
EXCLUSIVE: Migrant child in SWFL caught in an international crisis
COUNTY LEE, Fla. There are currently more than 18,000 migrant children in detention in the United States. These are children who crossed the border without their parents.
The kids are coming from Central America and they are filling shelters across the border and the government is considering sending them to Florida.
Maintaining them is costing the government $ 62 million a week.
NBC2 spoke with a young man who lives in Southwest Florida and has been caught in the midst of an international crisis. We were defending his identity by not revealing his name, and we will refer to him as Michael.
He was only 14 when he walked from Guatemala to the border with Texas and that is 1,100 miles on foot. He traveled 12 hours a day, which took only 30 days to reach the US
Michael said he was on the road and in the woods for a month before he arrived and he said his family did not have their home. They live with 12 other people in the house, including his grandparents.
NBC2’s Dave Elias interview with Michael:
Michael:There is a lot of violence and abuse of children. So I decided to come here for a better life for me and my family.
Dave:Did your mother try to stop you from coming here?
Michael:Yes, but she wanted me to come here.
Dave:What about your brothers and sister? Did she want them to come on the trip?
Michael:No, because it was too dangerous for a trip.
It was 1100 miles of unforgivable terrain that the young boy crossed.
Michael: When it was time to go, they put us in trucks and they put things on us so we could hide so the immigration would not see us.
Dave:When you came to the United States, did anyone help you and do you owe it to them to bring you here?
Michael:The coyote is what brought me here for $ 3,000.
It was a debt he was repaying after he got here and worked with cash for months.
Dave:Do you ever bother them [the coyotes] can i come look for you again?
Michael:No, because I already paid for it.
Dave:What did you bring to the trip?
Michael:Only clothes, shoes and so on, but we had to run and leave things behind. We kept only water.
Dave:Am I trying to figure out how a young 14 year old boy starts to do this? You did not cry, but I will cry.
Michael:I had to find strength in myself. I kept getting stronger, and my family was giving me their support and praying for me.
All the extra money he made was sent home to support the family. He confessed that he would like to return to work except he can not because he was discovered and placed in the housing system in Florida.
Michael:I’m not very happy, but I try to be happy.
Currently, he is studying at school and now, he is waiting for an asylum session.
Dave:If they return you will you try to return to the US?
Michael:Maybe yes.
Dave:Why
Michael: I feel more comfortable when I am here.
That’s because in Guatemala he had no hope and he stressed that while he may now be in the United States, he said he feels lonely and misses his family. However, while he may be lonely here, these comforts with which he is now surrounded assure him that there is hope.
Michael: I have nothing here. I have nothing there either.
He said there is nothing to lose but a dream.
Michael: Once I came here I started to think I wanted to have my own business.
For now, he sits and waits to hear if he should return, and he is not the only unaccompanied child currently living in Southwest Florida.
The state is considering allowing another 1,000 migrant children to temporarily call Florida until asylum hearings.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]