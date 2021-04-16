EXCLUSIVE: Migrant child in SWFL caught in an international crisis

COUNTY LEE, Fla. There are currently more than 18,000 migrant children in detention in the United States. These are children who crossed the border without their parents.

The kids are coming from Central America and they are filling shelters across the border and the government is considering sending them to Florida.

Maintaining them is costing the government $ 62 million a week.

NBC2 spoke with a young man who lives in Southwest Florida and has been caught in the midst of an international crisis. We were defending his identity by not revealing his name, and we will refer to him as Michael.

He was only 14 when he walked from Guatemala to the border with Texas and that is 1,100 miles on foot. He traveled 12 hours a day, which took only 30 days to reach the US

Michael said he was on the road and in the woods for a month before he arrived and he said his family did not have their home. They live with 12 other people in the house, including his grandparents.

NBC2’s Dave Elias interview with Michael:

Michael:There is a lot of violence and abuse of children. So I decided to come here for a better life for me and my family.

Dave:Did your mother try to stop you from coming here?

Michael:Yes, but she wanted me to come here.

Dave:What about your brothers and sister? Did she want them to come on the trip?

Michael:No, because it was too dangerous for a trip.

It was 1100 miles of unforgivable terrain that the young boy crossed.

Michael: When it was time to go, they put us in trucks and they put things on us so we could hide so the immigration would not see us.

Dave:When you came to the United States, did anyone help you and do you owe it to them to bring you here?

Michael:The coyote is what brought me here for $ 3,000.

It was a debt he was repaying after he got here and worked with cash for months.

Dave:Do you ever bother them [the coyotes] can i come look for you again?

Michael:No, because I already paid for it.

Dave:What did you bring to the trip?

Michael:Only clothes, shoes and so on, but we had to run and leave things behind. We kept only water.

Dave:Am I trying to figure out how a young 14 year old boy starts to do this? You did not cry, but I will cry.

Michael:I had to find strength in myself. I kept getting stronger, and my family was giving me their support and praying for me.

All the extra money he made was sent home to support the family. He confessed that he would like to return to work except he can not because he was discovered and placed in the housing system in Florida.

Michael:I’m not very happy, but I try to be happy.

Currently, he is studying at school and now, he is waiting for an asylum session.

Dave:If they return you will you try to return to the US?

Michael:Maybe yes.

Dave:Why

Michael: I feel more comfortable when I am here.

That’s because in Guatemala he had no hope and he stressed that while he may now be in the United States, he said he feels lonely and misses his family. However, while he may be lonely here, these comforts with which he is now surrounded assure him that there is hope.

Michael: I have nothing here. I have nothing there either.

He said there is nothing to lose but a dream.

Michael: Once I came here I started to think I wanted to have my own business.

For now, he sits and waits to hear if he should return, and he is not the only unaccompanied child currently living in Southwest Florida.

The state is considering allowing another 1,000 migrant children to temporarily call Florida until asylum hearings.