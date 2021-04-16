Athletes to be excluded from hotel quarantine, Donnelly says





Elite and professional athletes will be exempted from hotel quarantine upon arrival in Ireland, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly but governing bodies must decide equivalent situations. There have been questions this week whether the regime would extend to others like Leinster when they return from La Rochelle game in France on the first weekend of May and also the Irish women’s team that may have to travel to play Italy in Parma at April I 26th. In the case of the Ireland women team, the former captain Fiona Coghlan was among those who raised the issue this week on the grounds that the players are amateurs and will therefore have to seek more time off work while the hotel quarantine bill will set IRFU 60,000. Speaking to RTS Prime Time on Thursday, Donnelly said people would be exempted from quarantine at a designated hotel, but elite sports governing bodies would have to decide equivalent situations. Another exception that came tonight for sports for elites and professional athletes. Now there is a very important part of this which is that their governing bodies can decide equivalent situations. Such a situation, according to Secretary of State for Sports Jack Chambers when speaking earlier in the week, would allow teams to train and participate in matches but not meet with family or friends or go home. Cruc is essential that we have an equivalent system that is of the same standard of public health as the standard hotel quarantine regime, but enables athletes and teams to continue to train and participate only in sports activities. Otherwise the athletes would be isolated; they could not go anywhere or meet a family member for example. Just to allow their sporting activity, the Chambers said Monday. Final details are still being worked on, the Chambers said, but what we are seeking to establish is a system equivalent to mandatory hotel quarantine for the purpose of allowing our high-performance athletes to continue training and attending events. international. Working within the regulations that the Minister of Health is bringing, if travel is essential, the relevant governing body will have to submit a request to Sport Ireland which will work with the HSE. Their approval will be based on satisfactory quarantine agreements that meet the standard agreed upon upon arrival in Ireland. There will be very strict and clear protocols with an approval process supported by public health.

