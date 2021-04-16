International Auction of Fine and Decorative Arts 24-25 April | tidings

MAMARONECK, NY, April 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Shapiro auctions is pleased to announce her April 24th and 25th International Fine and Decorative Art Auction. This auction will start in the spring with over 900 pieces spanning a wide range of categories from paintings and jewelry to furniture and decorative items, from 19th century to the contemporary. The auction will take place directly starting from 10 a.m. every day.

One of the main selling points is a new job in the market by the Austrian expressionist Alfons Walde, rated at $ 200,000-300,000. The work comes from the wealth of Austrian art collectors and entrepreneurs Kamillo and Aenne Koelblinger (Klblinger), whose family has owned it for four generations. This painting by Waldean, titled Farmer Sunday (Farmer Sunday), is one of the most famous works of the artist in the 1920s and 1930s. Perfectly located in front of the white snow and blue sky of the Tyrolean Alps, it depicts a pair of powerful men looking, as in the middle of a sentence, beyond the boundaries of painting. . Walde’s formal harshness, from truncated rectilinear figures to the limited but striking color palette, produces an impressive high-contrast image, just as respectful of the landscape and its admirers.

This auction contains a comprehensive and varied sampling of nonconformist Russian painting and paper works, including: Oskar Rabin surprisingly memorable portrait of close friend and compatriot Evgeni Rukhin (also featured), a fantastic tryptich by Leonid Purygin, and many representative pieces by Oleg Tselkov, Mikhail Chemiakin, Vladimir Nemukhin, Rostislav Lebedev, Leonid Lamm and Vyacheslav Kalinin. The offer is complemented by sculpture, most importantly from the 15-piece suite “Birth of a Hero” by Grisha bruskin, a monumental bronze figure cast by Ernst Neizvestny, and a kinetically painted piece of wood from Leonid Sokov. A large-scale composition still from Yuri Kuper, three scenes from Natalia Nesterova, and a Vladimir Ovchinnikov also not to be missed.

Shapiro Auctions is proud to continue in its role as one of the market leaders for David Burliuk, the inimitable and bizarre father of Russian Futurism. The ten pieces present vivid colors generously applied with characteristically strong Burliuk impastos. The diverse assortment, which includes some of his periods and styles, includes a homage to Burliuk Van Gogh artistic hero (the portrait is styled as Dr. Gachet in “Night Caf”, now in the Yale Collection), the easel painted by Burliuk himself, and a number of flower arrangements, rustic scenes and landscapes. The portraits included speak to the breadth of social circle and influence: one depicts Lucy Manievich, the daughter of Abraham Manievich, whose masterful streets and a self-portrait of whom are also featured, and another a red portrait of the pencil artist. Joseph Stella (signed by sitter and portraitist).

Prominent Russian foreign artists are well represented in the works of the male and female duo Mikhail Larionov AND Natalia Goncharova, Serge Soudeikine, Alexandra Exter, Ivan Puni, as well as a lithograph requested by Marc Chagall from 1967 Nice and Cte d’Azur complete Selection of Russian figurative art is a set of three paintings by the much coveted socialists Georgy Nissky, Aleksandr Gerasimov AND Sergey Shishko, from the collection of the prolific Ukrainian composer Juli Meitus (1903-1997), best known for many operas, film scores, orchestral pieces and hundreds of songs.

Continuing his expertise with Southeast Asian artists, Shapiro Auctions is pleased to showcase works by Vietnamese-French Modernists And Pho, Diga Vu Cao, and Mai Trung Thu. The trio started their careers in a similar way after starting their studies at Hanoi cole des Beaux-Art l’Indochine and later moving to Paris. Though developed with an air of Western Post-Impressionism, their paintings never give up the stunning tones and themes of their native country. Also included are a number of works by contemporary Burmese painters.

The sale will make available for offer three paintings by Martiros Saryan (one dates to his extremely rare French period) from the estate of Levon Airapetian, which Shapiro Auctions is honored to present, and another work from a private collection. Other Modern Armenian paintings by such as Arsne Chabanian, Georges Terzian, Leon Tutunjian, and Hrair Derbekian are sure to attract attention.

The auction is truly international in scope, with outstanding artists as diverse as possible Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant, Maxime Maufra, Nikolai Sverchkov, Vitaly Tikhov, Bibi Zogbe, Franois Gall, Nicola Simbari, Hunt Slonem, Francis Speight and Michel Simonidy.

Both sales days will also feature Faberg objects of virtue, rare figures of Meissen, a wide range of silver and blanc de chine services, marble and bronze sculptures, ancient Russian and European porcelain, clocks and a set of 16th-19th century furniture exhibited and sold for the benefit of the Nicholas Roerich Museum, New York.

Bidders can register at Shapiro Auction Application, via email at [email protected], or by phone at 212-717-7500.

