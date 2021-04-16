Hundreds have positive results against coronavirus at ‘super-distributive’ festival Kumbh Mela in India





More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the site of India’s largest religious festival in India, prompting warnings that the rally is already a widespread event. Main points: Worshipers flocked to the Ganges River to celebrate the KumbhMela festival

Worshipers flocked to the Ganges River to celebrate the KumbhMela festival Utarakhand state officials say the event is a ‘spreader’

Utarakhand state officials say the event is a ‘spreader’ At least one hotel in the area is being used as a makeshift COVID-19 isolation neighborhood Large crowds of mostly masked Hindu worshipers flocked to the banks of the Ganges River, near the town of Haridwar, for the Kumbh Mela festival over the weeks. A new wave of coronavirus infections is sweeping across India, with experts blaming mass religious events, crowded political rallies and crowded public places. India on Friday reported another record daily increase, with 217,353 infections detected over a 24-hour period, according to health ministry data. COVID-19-related deaths in the country increased by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, while total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States. Officials in Haridwar said the results of tests obtained Wednesday had shown that more than 1,000 people had tested positive there. As large crowds took the road to the river, seeking to wash away their sins, health authorities had to withdraw a COVID-19 test crew for fear they would be trampled. Health officials at Haridwar had to remove a COVID-19 test because of the crowds. ( AP: Karma Sonam “We have moved away from our sampling team to avoid a situation similar to stamped,” said SKJha, Haridwar’s chief medical officer. Unmasked worshipers have gathered on the banks of the Ganges River for the Hindu festival. ( AP: Karma Sonam “Our faith is the greatest thing for us. It is because of this strong belief that so many people have come here to dive into the Ganga,” Siddharth Chakrapani, a member of one of the Kumbh Mela organizing committees, told AFP. “They believe Maa [mother]”Ganga will save them from this pandemic.” A short distance from the river, Hotel Sachin International turned into a COVID isolation center. All 72 rooms were filled with more than 150 patients, said a hotel executive. Authorities fear a wave of coronavirus following the Kumbh Mela festival. ( AP: Karma Sona “We started taking patients on April 5 and three days ago all our rooms were filled,” the employee said, declining to be identified due to a gag order from local authorities. ‘Alread is already a super-diffuser’ The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to say the festival, scheduled to last the entire month, was likely out of fear of a backlash from religious leaders in the Hindu-majority country. “Alread is already a big spreader because there is no room to test hundreds of thousands in a narrow city and the government has neither facilities nor manpower,” said a senior official in Uttarakhand state, which includes Haridwar. Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister of neighboring Uttar Pradesh, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. India overtook Brazil this week to become the country with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. A barricade holds the crowds at Kumbh Mela. ( AP: Karma Sonam The country’s daily death toll crossed 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time since mid-October. Local authorities have imposed a night ban and put cities under blockade, while high school exams for 15- to 18-year-olds, which would be held in May and June, have been postponed. AFP / Reuters

