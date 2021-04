Overseas and international students included in Jackson Health’s free college COVID collection

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. The Jackson Health System is offering COVID-19 shots to college students in Miami-Dade County, and many who showed up to take the shots Thursday said they were grateful for the collaboration. College students can take photographs at Jackson Health if they are students within the state or outside of Florida, including international students. We know young people are eager to get their lives back on track, Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, said Thursday. Second Barry University student Ashley Dever said getting it was easy. Overall, it was great, 10 out of 10. No problem. No hassle. We logged in and just showed our ID. Migoya reminded everyone amid optimism that there are still 105 COVID patients in Jackson hospitals and over 600 in beds across the Miami-Dade county. They were not finished. People are still getting sick. People are still dying from this disease and the only thing that will prevent it is to vaccinate all of us, he said. Ad Students, ages 18 and up, can access the Jacksons online dating portal at JacksonHealth.org and book an appointment at one of his three seats. Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, 1611 NW 12 Avenue, Miami

Jackson South Medical Center, 9333 SW 152 Street, Miami

North Dade Health Center, 16555 NW 25 Street, Opa-Locka Heading to the vaccination site near the Miami Zoo on Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined faith leaders to address vaccine reluctance, especially within Black communities, where distrust of vaccines has historical roots. I know about the Tuskegee experiment. I know for years they felt we were guinea pigs, but this is life or death and I believe now is the time, said Pastor Alphonso Jackson Sr. of the Second Baptist Church. The green-shirted Vax Team was created to knock on 30,000 doors to give the floor. Leaders of example led by example raising their sleeves at the Miami Zoo site while Cava took the second dose. Pastor Emeritus Walter T. Richardson of the Good House Baptist Missionary Church told the crowd that without the vaccine, you can catch COVID and spread COVID, which means you can help COVID become more contagious and most deadly.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

