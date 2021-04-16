Police hunt for new clues in kidnapping the underworld





Detectives have released new footage that they hope will help solve a kidnapping case linked to Sydney’s underworld. The victim, who was 20 at the time, was abducted in Ryde on October 24 last year and was rescued by police in Bankstown three days later with minor injuries. Police have released CCTV footage – showing a white Toyota Corolla and a dark-colored Toyota HiLux – in connection with their investigation into a kidnapping in Ryde last year. Credit:NSW Police He was tortured by his captors who demanded millions of dollars from his father, a convicted drug dealer, had previously been reported. For the third time, the police have made a public request for information regarding the abduction.

Last month, Strike Force Nicotiana detectives released the CCTV vision of a 2016 white HiAce van that entered an underground car park shortly before the man was forcibly abducted. At the time HiAce’s vision was captured, the stolen license plates were fixed to the van and the windshield had distinctive markings. Police have now released the CCTV vision of two other vehicles of interest a white Toyota Corolla and a dark colored Toyota HiLux seen in the area after the hijacking. Police have released CCTV footage – showing a white Toyota Corolla and a dark-colored Toyota HiLux – in connection with their investigation into a kidnapping in Ryde last year. Credit:NSW Police We do not believe the victim was transported by truck in those cars. However, people in those cars may be able to help with our investigation, said Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis.

