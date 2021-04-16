News in Australia live: Morrison sparks debate over international travel, Google may appeal against location data decision | News from Australia

The rugby league is excellent Tommy Raudonikis was sent on Friday to a funeral mass on the Gold Coast

The 70-year-old, who died of cancer last week, was remembered as the game’s best character and competitor.

Shortly after Raudonikis died, the veteran coach Wayne Bennett had truly thought if the afterlife would be ready for him.

But they will have to deal with it, joked Bennett.

VET reports that on Friday, in the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart, Dennis Watt made it clear in his praise that while Raudonikis was sometimes a bad boy, he belongs to the angels.

The head of the Gold Coast Titans quoted John 15:13, one of the most famous passages in the Bible. Watt tha:



The greatest love no one has is this, to leave life for his friends. Tommy was such a man, whether on the football field or in life … he was the bright light to help through the darkness.

Raudonikiss’s son, Lincoln, fought to tears while paying tribute.

You all knew Dad as an icon, but we knew him as Dad, he said.

League comrades Allan Langer AND Wally Lewis and swimming icon Agimi Fraser were among the mourners in the service.

Watt noted with excitement that the demographics of the congregation reflected the mourning man.

Rarely has there been a richer collection of reachers, rugby championship kings, larks, colorful characters and people of interest, all in this room, he said.

Watt also recalled the first and last boxing event at the Sydney Opera House, which Raudonikis helped promote.

It came down to a riot.

For the first time in his life, aware that he would have to take damages, Tommy actually tried to stop the quarrel, usually he was starting them, Watt said.

But the warrior who embodied the leagues of rugby fios and silvertails ethos also had a brilliant heart, once visiting a friend of his who was fighting in a hospital spinal unit.

Watt said after raising the spirits of his friend, Raudonikis went on to spend time with each of the other 42 patients … a wave of laughter and pure joy just follows him around the ward and they talk about him for days.

Thats Tommy.



Rugby league legend Allan Langer comforts Tommy Raudonikiss’s wife Trish Brown. Photos: Jason OBrien / AAP



Calling Raudonikis No. 7 the harshest of all, Watt said he died peacefully, in the arms of his wife Trish Brown.

The former western suburb legend and Newtown bigger than life lost his long battle with cancer last Wednesday, causing a source of grief in the rugby league community.

Raudonikis played 201 first-class games for the Magpies in 11 seasons, nine of them as club captain, before joining Newtown in 1980, playing 37 games over three seasons including the 1981 grand final as captain.

A strong defender, Raudonikis represented New South Wales on 24 occasions and played 29 times for Australia in Test and World Cup matches twice as captain.

His career as a coach featured two years at the helm of the NSW State of Origin team.

On Monday, the public will honor the man known as Tom Terrific during a memorial service at SCG.