Two hardcore NLFT cadres are delivered





Two hardcore cadres of the detained Tripura National Liberation Front (NLFT) have been handed over to the police in Tripura. Both NLFT rebels surrendered to North Tripura SP and DIG (Range North) Lalhminga Darlong. Both NLFT surrendered rebels received training in Bangladesh and were living in Nagaland alongside NSCN members. Both militants laid down their arms as they surrendered. The two NLFT-handed rebels surrendered three rounds of ammunition. The two NLFT surrendered rebels have been identified as Uttam Church Jamatia and Joseph Jamatia alias Church alias Michel alias Shuva Kumar. 2 detained NLFT hardcore militants surrendered @Tripura_Police officials in North Tripura. They deposited 3 factory-made pistols and ammunition. They were trained in #Bangladesh & lives in #Nagaland with #NSCN said the police.

@AmitShah @BCBtigers @UN_OCT @Shociacioni_ips pic.twitter.com/nn6notjQHF – Pinaki Das (@ PinakiDas1975) 16 April 2021 Read also: UK: Buckingham Palace releases guest list for Prince Phillips funeral on Saturday Uttam Church Jamatia hails from Udaipur in Gomati district and joined the NLFT route in 2001 and underwent training at Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. He (Uttam Church Jamatia) took part in several NLFT operations, including the killing of 17 CRPF weeks in an ambush in Chechingcharra in the South Tripura district and an ambush on two CRPF buses, in addition to many kidnappings, police said in a statement. The other NLFT rebel surrendered – Joseph Jamatia is a self-styled NLFTs D sergeant D Umthai. Read also: COVID-19 & Kumbh Mela Tale: Over 2000 Positive Tests in 6 Days at Haridwar He was considered to be the main link between NLFT and NSCN-IM. He was the commander of the town of Dimapur in Nagaland for the NLFT. In April 2017, he (Joseph Jamatia) was involved in the robbery of $ 18 MGNREGA funds under the Jampuijala police station.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos