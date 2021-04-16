Tampa International Airport celebrates 50 years





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport celebrated a milestone Thursday – 50 years of service to passengers in the Bay Area. Staff decorated the airport and surprised passengers with gifts at the terminal for its anniversary. TPA also debuted an anniversary video featuring passengers and their memorable moments at the airport. The main building of the airport terminal was opened to the public on April 15, 1971. Over the years, TPA has been a leader in airport innovation and has earned the rating as one of the best in the industry thanks to its appearance, convenience and customer service excellence, according to a release. “The guys who created the airport 50 years ago really built it around customers and not around airplanes,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. “Instead of walking a long distance to the plane, you take a train and fall near your gate. This is the hallmark of Tampa International. And it was not because of me. I am enjoying it now, because of the vision and courage of these guys who came before us. “ The holiday is bitter after a difficult year for the airlines and airports industry. Tampa International experienced a 96 percent loss of passenger traffic due to the pandemic. “It was a disaster. It was just madness. “I have never seen anything like this in my life and I do not think anyone alive today has seen anything like it,” said Lopano, who believes the industry will soon see a full recovery. “We were coming from 4 percent of our traffic and we hoped that by the end of this year we could get back to 100 percent.”

