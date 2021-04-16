WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate is approaching the highest pandemic rate to date | Mighty 790 KFGO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate ever seen during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday. WHO).

“Cases and deaths are continuing to rise at an alarming rate,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a conference focused on Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region.

He said he was very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic in PNG and it was vital that the country get more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

PNG has now reported more than 9,300 cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths. “While these numbers are still smaller than other countries, the growth is sharp and the WHO is very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic,” Tedros said.

PNG Health Minister Jelta Wong said there was an ongoing challenge in the country to get people wearing masks and mistrust about the disease itself, which would complicate efforts to highlight vaccines.

WHO officials said three emergency medical teams had arrived at PNG this week from Australia, the United States and Germany.

“The situation is extremely challenging now,” Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, told PNG.

(Report by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Emma Farge. Edited by Mark Potter)