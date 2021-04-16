An active gunman, killed at San Antonio International Airport by officer, says SAPD chief





SAN ANTONIO A man who opened fire from a highway diversion and then at San Antonio Airport was shot and killed by a park cop at the airport Thursday. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the man entered the airport terminal going the wrong way around 2:30 p.m. A park police officer who was working overtime at the airport confronted the man who immediately got out of his car and opened fire on officers and buildings, McManus said. The officer returned fire and disabled the shooter. The police chief credited the officers with swift action to save lives. (The shooter) had a lot of ammunition and was firing indiscriminately, McManus said. We were lucky today that we did not have many people injured or killed during this event. McManus said police were familiar with the man because of previous interactions and said the man had mental problems. The suspect was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ad An FBI spokesman at the scene said the incident would be treated by police as a local investigation and said there was no federal connection at the point. Two people were taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the incident at the airport. One person may have been hit by shrapnel during the shooting, while a second person was injured as he was leaving the area during the shooting, McManus said. Earlier Thursday, a gunman opened fire from a highway overpass on Highway 281 and Loop 1604. No one was injured in that incident. McManus said they were convinced the shooter was the same person in both cases. An airport spokesman said the FAA stopped arrivals and departures immediately after the shooting at the airport, but said the blockade was lifted immediately after the shooting. All operations returned to normal before 6 p.m. Ad

