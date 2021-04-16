Sentences of Hong Kong Jimmy Lai, other pro-democracy figures, in jail





HONG KONG Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media figure, and some of Hong Kong’s most prominent opposition activists were sentenced Friday to eight months to 18 months in prison for holding an unauthorized peaceful protest. Defendants’ supporters say the prosecutions are the latest sign of the fundamental transformation Beijing has sought to impose on Hong Kong. Until recently, the city had long been a bastion of free speech. Now, the sentences send an unmistakable message that activism carries great risks for even the most prominent international opposition figures. The court sentenced Mr Lai, 73, a media mogul who founded Apple Daily, an aggressive pro-democracy newspaper, to 12 months in prison. Martin Lee, an 82-year-old lawyer often referred to as Hong Kongs the father of democracy, was given a suspended sentence of 11 months in prison, meaning he would avoid being put in jail if not convicted of another crime in two upcoming years .

Chinas The ruling Communist Party has long regarded Mr Lee and Mr Lai as thorns in its side, and the sentences now allow Beijing to cast them as criminals, reinforcing the challenge of foreign criticism and sanctions imposed by the United States after the crackdown. of Hong Kong

The sentencing is the latest escalation into a wider crackdown that has effectively silenced the political opposition and crippled its prospects. Dozens of pro-democracy politicians face charges of subversion under a tough national security law. China has overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system to cement its control of pro-Beijing institutions. The protests have been banned mainly during the pandemic and self-censorship in the media and arts, which are under strong official pressure, is a growing concern. Over a period of months in 2019, hundreds of thousands of people joined anti-government demonstrations in one of the biggest challenges for the Communist Party in decades. The sentences imposed on Friday, added to the measures already taken against dissent, are likely to calm down participation in such protests in the future. It is very clear that the approach has changed radically, not only from the courts and the police, said Sharron Fast, a media lecturer at the University of Hong Kong. The emphasis is on prevention; emphasis is placed on punishment. And with large-scale assemblies, the risk is very high.

The defendants were charged during a march on August 18, 2019, which followed a rally in Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island. The rally in the park was allowed by police, but authorities, citing violence in early protests, had not approved plans for demonstrators to march about two miles to government headquarters afterwards.

Hundreds of thousands gathered in the summer rain. And as defendants marched from the park after the rally, following a banner denouncing the use of police force during the protests, the crowd chased. While the prosecution acknowledged that there had been no violence other than a single demonstrator hitting traffic cones, they cited the tense atmosphere of that period, with anger at the rising police and widespread traffic disruptions in support of the charges. Mr. Lee, who was the founder of the first pro-democracy city parties and also helped draft the mini-constitution of the territories, has made his life work advocating for civil and political rights in Hong Kong. He has traveled the world, including many trips to Washington, to lobby for that cause. Such internationally focused activism is now prohibited under national security law. Mr Lai, the media mogul, was smuggled to Hong Kong from mainland China as a child and continued on his way from factory worker to garment company mogul. He then placed his fortune in crusading, tabloid-style publications, which have been harshly critical of the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong. Mr Lai also faces a case of fraud and charges of collaborating with a foreign country under security law for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong. At a separate hearing Friday, prosecutors added two more national security charges, accusing Mr Lai of plotting to overthrow and obstruct justice. In the case of the illegal gathering, the court rejected the defense arguments that the post-rally process was necessary to help the protesters clear the crowded park, or that possible imprisonment for a non-violent march would violate the rights of free speech and assembly they have traditionally protected in Hong Kong.

Judge Amanda Woodcock said on April 1 that while Hong Kong recognizes the right to peaceful assembly, the law sets boundaries to ensure the safety, order, and rights of others. Refraining from prosecution just because a demonstration was peaceful would give the law toothless and make fun of it, she wrote in her decision. Leung Kwok-hung, an activist, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the most severe sentence. Lee Cheuk-yan, a labor leader, received a 12-month sentence, and Cyd Ho, an activist, eight months. Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, two prominent lawyers, were both sentenced to probation. All defendants except Mr. Lai had served in the Hong Kong legislature.

Ms. Ng, speaking in court before sentencing, said she believed the rule of law should be protected not only in the courts and legislature, but also by joining people who choose to demonstrate. I stand by the laws the good servant, but the first peoples, she said. Because the law should serve the people, not the people the law. The defendants had faced five years in prison for organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly. Mr Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, the former chairman of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong, pleaded guilty last week to another charge of illegal assembly, in connection with a separate march on August 31, 2019. In that days, the protests turned into widespread violence.

God. Lai, in a letter this week his colleagues at Apple Daily, told them to be careful because freedom of speech is dangerous work now. The situation in Hong Kong is becoming increasingly shocking, he wrote. The era is falling before us, and therefore it is time for us to stand with our heads held high.

