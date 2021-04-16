“Pyramid-shaped UFOs spotted by the Navy may be the best ‘the world has ever seen,” says director

The Pentagon has confirmed the veracity of the leaked videos and images that show numerous UFO sightings by US Navy personnel as the government prepares to release a first such report on the much-anticipated UFOs this summer.

An 18-second video shows what is described as three pyramid-shaped UFOs flying over the USS Russell warship at night in July 2019 off the coast of San Diego. At one point, the pyramid-shaped crafts reportedly stood 700 feet above Russell’s tail.

This is the first video the public has seen since the July 2019 incident in which mysterious UFOs described as unmanned aerial vehicles are said to have tampered with at least three US warships during military training for many days at a time matching speed and holding a destroyer for 90 minutes while performing “cheeky” maneuvers.

Months ago, an FA-18 pilot reportedly used his cell phone to shoot pictures of three different unidentified planes off the coast of Oceania on Mars, including two UFOs called “Metalic Blimp” and “The Sphere.”

Unidentified aircraft captured by the pilot in March 2019 were able to stay stationary in strong winds, with no movement, beyond the ability of known balloons or drones, according to Mysterywire.com.

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel,” Department of Defense spokeswoman Susan Gough told Fox News. UAPTF [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations “.

The video and images came out to the filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who made the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” and TV KLAS investigation chief reporters George Knapp.

Corbell and Knapp independently confirmed that the leaked documents were unclassified images that were part of a series of classified announcements aimed at educating members of the U.S. Intelligence Community about UFOs traveling in limited airspace.

“This is explosive information,” Corbell told Fox News. “This is probably the best UFO military film ever filmed I’ve ever seen, but I also think the world has ever seen it.”

In a special event, three photographs, discovered in Corbell, ostensibly by the USS Omaha, show a “spherical” UFO descending into the ocean disappearing without destruction. According to Corbell, a submarine tried unsuccessfully to find the unidentified aircraft.

“This is an extraordinary piece of technology,” Corbell said. “Anyone who is using these technologies is far more advanced than anything we have in the US arsenal and this should be a warning sign. We need to find out the intent of the operators of these vehicles.”

The Pentagons Identified Air Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) is now investigating what these unidentified aircraft are. The UAPTF was formed in the summer of 2020 in an effort to improve the Department of Defense’s “understanding and knowledge of the nature and origins of UAP” especially those “incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace “.

The fact that the UAPTF is still investigating these new incidents as unidentified aerial phenomena means they have already ruled out that they are basic balloons or drones from another country, Corbell said.

“These crafts are not pushing something from the back to move forward,” Corbell explained. “They are gravitational propulsion vehicles, which are intermediates that can go from space to air into the sea without destruction.”

The Pentagon’s sincerity and determination to admit that even the videos and images of planes and UFOs in a pyramid shape over the waters near Oceana are actually true are the UFO enthusiasts and experts around the world who hope to be the beginning of the most a lot of transparency.

Last April, the Pentagon released three UFO videos captured by naval aviators who are heard expressing fear of unknown objects flying and maneuvering at incredible speeds.

This June, the government is expected to release a report on UFOs that former intelligence director John Ratcliffe told Fox News will show that “honestly, there are far more views than have been made public … things we are observing that are difficult to explain. “

In recent years the $ 2.3 trillion embezzlement bill signed by President Trump in December included a provision ordering the nations’ intelligence community to submit a report within 180 days detailing everything the government knows about unidentified flying objects or unidentified aerial phenomena. .

“We are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy and Air Force pilots or taken from satellite images that are sincerely involved in actions that are difficult to explain,” Ratcliffe told Fox News, “a move that is difficult. to repeat, that we have no technology for or traveling at speeds that cross the sound barrier without a sound boom. “

According to data from the National Center for UFO Reporting, views of unidentified objects in the air are said to have increased in 2020 by about 1,000 nationwide, to more than 7,200 views.

“Overall, we’re getting more out of what appears to be legitimate views of actual UFOs, then it happened a few years ago,” said Peter Davenport, director of the UFO reporting center.

Since November, he has received five reports from crew members of pilots of unidentified objects flying at high altitudes: “unusual. I do not recall in 27 years that I had received five reports in just a few months.”

Corbell said he does not know if the latest images he provided show UFOs from aliens visiting our planet, though he is confident the public should demand that our government transparently investigate their origins.

“UFOs are real and they are here, but we do not know who they are or their purpose,” Corbell said. “This is no longer a question. You just haven’t paid attention.”