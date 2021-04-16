Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart speak before the Afghan peace summit Turkey News





The two leaders talk about continuing the peace process, with Imran Khan reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to a negotiated political solution.

Islamabad, Pakistan The leaders of Pakistan and Turkey have held talks on continuing the Afghan peace process, with Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a negotiated political solution to the conflict ahead of key talks in Turkey this month, a statement said. Khan spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by telephone on Thursday, said a statement issued by his office. In the regional context, the Prime Minister [Khan] stressed the importance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan ahead of the recently announced US announcement [troop] withdrawal, the statement said. The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan had fully supported and facilitated the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the subsequent start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations. Khan said the intra-Afghan peace talks had provided a historic opportunity to reach a comprehensive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution. The Turkish government did not immediately issue a statement on the conversation. Turkey will host a 10-day Afghan peace summit from April 24th, with representatives of the Afghan government, the United States, the United Nations, Qatar and others attending. The Taliban have refused to take part in the talks. He issued a statement on Tuesday saying he would not engage in any further talks until all foreign forces had completely withdrawn from our homeland. The top US envoy is visiting Kabul Prime Minister Khans ‘statement comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kabul on Thursday to brief officials on US President Joe Bidens’ plan to withdraw US troops fully from Afghanistan by 9/11. Blinken met Thursday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, chief of peace talks Abdullah Abdullah and senior U.S. officials, saying his visit was intended to illustrate his countries’ continued commitment to Afghanistan. The partnership is changing, but the partnership is stable, he said. On Wednesday, US President Biden announced that his country would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the longest war in U.S. history. The new date adds more than three months to the May deadline agreed between the US and the Taliban in February 2020. The Taliban, who have continued their fight against the Afghan government along with stalled peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, RESPONDED notice saying that if the troops do not leave by the previously agreed date, the problems will surely increase. Pakistan played a key role in facilitating the first direct peace talks between the US and the Taliban and later between the Taliban and the Afghan government. In our view, it is important that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan coincides with progress in the peace process, said a statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry in response to Bidens’ withdrawal plan. We hope that the next meeting of the Afghan leadership in Turkey would be an important opportunity for Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political solution. Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweeted @AsadHashim







