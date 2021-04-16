Elections: How is voter turnout in Stroud?





Voters up and down the country will head to the polls next month for the first bumper production since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Many contests are set to take place on May 6, called “Super Thursday”, including some that were postponed from last year due to Covid-19.

In England, voters will elect a mix of councilors, local mayors, regional mayors and police commissioners. Those on the electoral list in Stroud can run in county and county council elections within a little over three weeks. Voters will also decide who wants to take on the role of Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire – the competition would have taken place last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. As the voter registration deadline approaches, we have taken a look at how turnout has been across Stroud in recent years. Election Commission data show that in the last local council elections in 2017, 92,500 people in the area were eligible to vote, with 37,800 of them returning valid ballots. That was a turnout of 40.9 per cent, which was higher than the UK average for council and mayoral elections of 35 per cent. About 10,300 postal ballots were included in the count, while 102 ballots were rejected, which can happen if a letter is not marked properly or is broken. Including rejected votes, Strawd’s turnout that year was 41 percent. Various figures show that 35,900 people in Stroud returned valid votes in the PCC Gloucestershire election in 2016 – 39.3 per cent of those eligible to vote. Elsewhere in Britain, Welsh and Scottish voters will head to the polls on May 6 to elect new parliaments. The Super Thursday rating means that every voter will be able to participate in at least one type of poll, making it the largest event of its kind outside of the general election. An Election Commission spokesman said: “This May, voters across the UK will go to the polls to vote and elect people who make decisions that can affect their daily lives. “There are several ways for people to vote – you can choose to vote at a polling station, by mail, or by appointing someone you trust to vote as a representative on your behalf.” A YouGov poll conducted on behalf of the Election Commission in February found that most voters would feel safe attending a polling station despite current public health challenges. However, she added that absent voting is likely to play an important role in giving elections during the pandemic, with 22 per cent of people surveyed in England normally voting in person saying they intend to vote by mail this year. Anyone wishing to have their say must register to vote at midnight on Monday, April 19, while 5pm on April 20 is the deadline for postal voting applications.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos