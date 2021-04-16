UCF researchers begin digital version of world-famous dictionary of the 18th century





UCF researchers, led by Associate Professor of English Beth Rapp Young, have begun a new digital version of Samuel JohnsonsAn English Dictionary. Made available to the public on April 15, which is 266th the anniversary of the publication of the first editions, this digital tool empowers readers to search dictionaries for more than 43,000 words online for the first time. This project is the result of years of work and a $ 350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. I have been a fan for a long time of Samuel Johnson and his vocabulary, says Young, the lead investigator of this project. When I started teaching English Language History online, I discovered that an independent researcher, Brandi Besalke, was translating the Johnsons Dictionary through the sources of the sum, and I invited my students to help. When the dictionary was almost 10% complete, she decided to move on to other projects and she transferred the site to me. I talked to colleagues at UCF Center for Humanities and Digital Research regarding its deployment, and they encouraged me to seek funding from the NEH. The Johnsons Dictionary is more than just the average dictionary today. Known for his ingenuity and literary knowledge, Johnson created a vocabulary that was not only understandable but also enjoyable to read. Authors whose works were presented in the dictionary were given literary legitimacy. The combination of Johnsons ingenuity, literary references, and the inclusion of everyday words has made this 2,000-page dictionary a major part of English literature. Not only does it help us understand texts written during the 18th and 19th centuries, but it is often cited in legal contexts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, because it was the standard vocabulary when the founding documents of the United States were written, says Young After the release of the digital dictionary, researchers will open updates on the website regularly. Upcoming updates include improved search features, copying images of each displayed note along with transcription, transcripts of Johnsons dictionary essays, user accounts, and the fourth complete edition of the folios. In addition to Young, project collaborators include co-lead investigator Jack Lynch, an English professor at Rutgers University, and a Johnson researcher; co-principal investigator Carmen Faye Mathes, an assistant professor at the University of Regina; co-chief investigatorAmy Larner Giroux 85 09MA 14PhD, Associate Director of UCFs Center for Humanities and Digital Research; programmer / data analyst Connie Harper 93; XML Editor / social media manager Abigail Moreshead 11 17MA, a graduate student in the UCFs Texts & Technology PhD program; and old XML analyst William Dorner 07 10MA 15PhD, an instructional technology coordinator with UCF FacultyCenter for Teaching and Learning. Click here for it browse the digital version of Samuel JohnsonsAn English Dictionary. This web resource is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy requires wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this story do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

