



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The care home staff slams the debate As the Government launched a national consultation on whether a coronavirus vaccination should be a condition of employment in care homes, new NHS figures show that, in Sunderland, 1,898 of the 2,220 qualified staff had received a first dose by April 11 . This means that 15% have not had a lower stroke than 23% four weeks ago. The area is meeting recommendations from the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) which says four out of five workers should be vaccinated to ensure a minimum level of explosion protection. Nationally 21% of staff have not been vaccinated. The Government plan would see older home operators to adult only be able to use staff who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Older people living in care homes are at greater risk of suffering severe consequences from COVID-19. “Making vaccines a condition of placement is something that many care homes have sought, to help them provide greater protection for staff and residents in older people’s homes and thus save lives.” However, the Unison union said the government should give staff more time, address misinformation and deploy additional resources in low-income areas. Secretary-General Christina McAnea said: A very harsh approach can fail miserably. Some staff can just get up and go, leaving a poorly paid sector already struggling with thousands and thousands of vacancies in a terrible state. This can impair the quality of care for the elderly and vulnerable, and no one wants it.

