Most recent: WHO chief calls outbreak of virus cases ‘disturbing’

Geneva The head of the World Health Organization said coronavirus cases are continuing to grow globally at an alarming rate, noting that the number of confirmed new cases per week has nearly doubled in the past two months.

At a news conference on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new cases was approaching the highest rate of infection we have seen so far in pandemics.

Tedros said some countries that had been able to avoid the widespread spread of COVID-19 are now seeing huge growth, citing Papua New Guinea as an example.

By the beginning of this year, Papua New Guinea had reported less than 900 cases and nine deaths, Tedros said. Marked. The country has now identified more than 9,000 cases and 83 deaths, half of which were reported last month.

Papua New Guinea is a perfect example of why vaccine capital is so important, Tedros said, adding that the Pacific island nation has relied on vaccine donations from Australia and the KB COVAX-supported initiative.

To date, COVAX has shipped about 40 million vaccines to more than 100 countries, or enough to protect about 0.25% of the world’s population.

Chinese success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak leaves the public willing to be vaccinated

Lack of drugs for intubation is the latest problem brought about by the pandemic Brazil

Louisiana is making a full press in court to take gunshots, with creative reach to make vaccination easier

Tokyo Olympic organizers again say postponed games will open in just 100 days despite rising virus in Japan

NEW DELHI The chief executive of India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker and a critical supplier of the UN-backed COVAX initiative, has called on US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on raw material exports made COVID-19 vaccines.

Adar Poonawalla wrote to Biden on Twitter: If we really want to unite in defeating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly ask you to lift the embargo on raw material exports from the US so that vaccine production can fight up.

Poonawalla told the Associated Press earlier that the lack of certain raw materials, such as the specific medium needed to grow microorganisms, would affect the production of the Serum Institutes vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical company Novavax. The Serum Institute and Novavax have entered into an agreement to supply COVAX with 1.1 billion doses of vaccine.

India on Friday confirmed over 200,000 new cases of the virus in 24 hours. Amid a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and left authorities unprepared to intervene, the country has tried to vaccinate enough people to slow the spread of the virus.

To do this, India has banned the export of vaccines to other nations.

MANILA, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said it is uncertain when the Philippines can receive adequate COVID-19 vaccines while warning that more people will die and the worst times have not yet come.

Duterte said his administration has done its best despite the criticism and he can use emergency energy, for example, to get hotels if hospital room shortages worsen. But he said rich nations control the supply of vaccines and other countries can hardly do anything but wait.

When will we have enough stocks to vaccinate people? I really do not know. No one knows, Duterte said in a televised meeting Thursday night with key cabinet members. I think before it gets better, I have to go to the worst of times.

There is not enough supply to inoculate the world. This will take a long time. I am telling you that many more will die here.

The Philippines has received more than 3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, most of them donated from China and through the COVAX agreement by the World Health Organization. At least 1.2 million people have been given the initial dose. The government intends to buy at least 148 million doses to inoculate about 70 million adult Filipinos but the plan has faced supply problems and delays.

Vaccination delays have coincided with an alarming rise in coronavirus infections that the government has been trying to alleviate in the hard-hit capital and four peripheral provinces.

The Philippines has long been a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia with more than 904,000 infections and 15,594 deaths.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark Denmark is opening faster than originally planned and allowing restaurants to serve customers indoors starting next Wednesday provided they have been vaccinated against coronavirus or may show negative test results.

The limit for outdoor public meetings will also be increased to 50 from 10 on 21 April. Football fans will also be allowed to return to the stadiums.

An overwhelming majority of Danish lawmakers agreed Friday on a reopening plan for next week. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said, This will shape our daily lives in a positive direction.

The spread of coronavirus in Denmark is largely under control. Hairdressers and smaller malls have already reopened and as of Monday, people will be able to go to larger malls and stores.

SACRAMENTO, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly half of Californians eligible for vaccination have received at least one stroke against the coronavirus.

He is urging more residents to sign up for appointments and not allow the concern to be protected by protection against disease.

The most populous nation of nations on Thursday began vaccinating anyone aged 16 and over regardless of occupation or health status.

The move comes as California and other states have seen vaccine supplies grow in recent weeks. But officials are working to address the reluctance, especially in some of the communities most affected by the pandemic.

NEW YORK New U.S. government data show the country saw about 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. COVID-19 was blamed for most of those deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the assessment Thursday. It covers January 26, 2020, until February 27, 2021. COVID-19 was first discovered in the US in late January last year.

CDC researchers said the biggest death tolls occurred in early April, late July and late December.

At least 75% of deaths were directly related to COVID-19, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

This week the CDC released interim data until the end of September 2020 suggesting that drug overdose deaths for the year were much higher than every year before. The CDC said more than 87,000 deaths were reported over a 12-month period.