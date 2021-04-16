Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% – What is happening with nuclear talks in Iran?

London Iranian, US negotiators resume talks in Vienna on Thursday that may finally revive nuclear deal hit back in 2015. But that’s great can.

This week, Iran stepped up its uranium enrichment program in another breach of the agreement, which, with the U.S. leaving and Iran breaking numerous rules, is now barely alive.

President Joe Biden’s administration wants to reverse his predecessor’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, but the process would always be delicate. Sunday’s attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility further complicated matters.

Iran responded to what it was is called an act of “nuclear terrorism” from Israel with the announcement that he will start enriching uranium to 60% purity – a big step from the current maximum of 20%.

While 60% enriched uranium is not yet technically weapons-grade (90% or higher), having a stockpile of it could reduce the time it takes Iran to make a bomb – something Iran insists on force that he does not want to do.

This file photo released on November 5, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifugal machines at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant in central Iran. Iran Atomic Energy Organization through AP



President Hassan Rouhani bluntly said, “60% enrichment is a response to your wickedness,” making it clear that the Iranian regime holds the US and Israel responsible for the current escalation of tension.

Iran said Friday it had begun enriching uranium to the highest level. The country has said it intends to use the 60% enriched product for radio-pharmaceuticals, which could be used to treat diseases including cancer.

But France, Germany and the United Kingdom, three countries that are also parties to the Vienna talks, expressed “grave concern” on the move and said Iran had “no credible civilian need for enrichment at this level”.

In fact, extra enriched uranium would have less value for Iran as a medical tool than as a new negotiating tool in Vienna.

The 60% enrichment ban is now one more thing Iran can offer in exchange for lifting US sanctions.

The talks are difficult because Iran refused to meet face to face with US negotiators. All proposals and counter-proposals should be considered by European diplomats.

A senior U.S. State Department official, speaking to reporters last week, revealed the frustration he is causing.

“You can imagine, for all these questions, how difficult it is when the United States tells the EU, the EU tells the Iranians, the Iranians tell the EU and then they come back to us,” the official said. “It just makes it slower and more complicated.”



The US and Iran hold indirect nuclear talks 06:07

There is no doubt that both parties want an agreement. Iran needs to lift US sanctions in order to start selling oil freely to support its crippled economy. The US wants international cooperation and oversight to ensure that Iran is not secretly building nuclear weapons that will destabilize the Middle East.

The first round of talks last week was about building an agenda – presenting a list of things the US and Iran will have to do to return to the terms of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Plan. General Action (JCPOA).

“Overall, the discussions were productive,” a State Department spokesman said in talks last week. “The atmosphere was very constructive.”

This week, if all goes well, Iran and the US – again through European mediators – will begin to clash over more details on who does what and when. They will also address how each move can be verified. For example, if the US commits to lifting sanctions on oil sales, how much oil will Iran want to trade before it is satisfied that there are no obstacles?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a televised speech in Tehran, Iran on March 21, 2021. Iranian Leader Press Office / Material / Getty



At the moment, the Supreme Leader of Iran is sitting firmly on the fence for negotiations. On the one hand, he said they are probably a waste of time.

“The offers they offer are usually arrogant and humiliating… not worth looking at,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech Monday, the first day of Ramadan.

On the other hand, he is letting the talks continue, even after Sunday’s deeply damaging and humiliating attack on the Natanz nuclear facility.

However, there is a chance that if things do not go well this week in Vienna, Khamenei may decide to slow down or even suspend talks until after Iran’s national elections in June, when a new, hard-line president will have taken over. the task.

With Iran taking significant steps away from the nuclear deal – including Friday’s claim of uranium enrichment by 60% – the imminent shift to the presidency could decide a return to the deal completely out of reach.