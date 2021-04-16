ASM Global Expands International Achievement with First Italian Partnership | tidings

Angels, 16 April 2021 / PRNewswire / – ASM Global, the world’s leading company for site administration and service, has been selected to co-manage operations, direct commercialization and oversee the development of a new arena in Cant, Ital. The nearly 6,000-seat facility, which will be completed by the end of 2023, extends the ASM geographical trail to Ital. Once completed, the arena will be the new home of Pallacanestro Cant, the professional basketball team in Of Italy Lega Basket Serie A (LBA) and one of the most successful clubs of all Europe.

“Today we put the flag on Ital, a region with incredible growth potential, “he said Ron Bension, President and CEO of ASM Global. “ASM brings to Cant decades of world-class expertise and service that have made ASM the best service company in the country where it is today. We look forward to building on our success and making the new arena one of the most known in the region. “

Login to Ital continues to expand the international ASM market. Already known for operating some of the most iconic and successful locations in the world like the Barclays Center in brooklyn, Globe in STOCKHOLM, SSE Arena Wembley at London, and Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney, ASM will provide Cantfacility with the power and depth of its sports and entertainment networks. The arena will also benefit from ASM professional management services, operations assistance, market knowledge, building design support and planning expertise. Including the addition of this new facility, ASM’s European portfolio currently consists of approximately 50 theaters, stadiums, equestrian centers and arenas.

“Cantarena is just another example of ASM’s ability to help turn a great idea into reality,” he said. John Sharkey, Executive Vice President, Europe, at ASM Global. “We were introduced to this project last year and even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic we remained steadfast to reach today. I could no longer be proud of our team and our new Italian partners and I look forward to opening the ground. . “

The arena will be developed with the full support of Cant Municipality from Cant Next, a financial services and real estate development firm that will also provide the bulk of the project funding. In addition to indoor and outdoor training facilities for the basketball club, the two-tier structure will provide structural flexibility to allow for sports and other events, including exhibitions, fairs, conventions and corporate gatherings.

“We are honored to be able to link the names of Cant Next and Pallacanestro Cant with ASM Global, the leading name in entertainment and country management,” he said. Andrea Mauri, Managing Director of Cant Next and Pallacanestro Cant. “This alliance represents an excellent opportunity not only for the club, but for the new sports arena. Thanks to ASM, we will be able to develop new partnerships with international brands and be able to better attract non- sports that will add value to the city of Cant and, more generally, to our territory. “

Umberto Gandini, The LBA president, added: “At the stadium location in a central area surrounded by city and regional institutions, the new Cant arena follows the path of other Serie A clubs, such as the new facility in Brindisi, home of New Basket, or Segafredo Arena, which houses Virtus Bologna and is located in the Fiera district.

Having the ability to find energy and resources in a difficult season is an important sign that confirms the liveliness and strength of our championship. “

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asm-global- Expands-international-reach-with-first-italian-partnership-301270339.html

SOURCE ASM Global