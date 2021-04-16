Can the Afghan Army Stop the Taliban Without the US? : NPR

footprint AP AP

President Biden stood at Roosevelt Hall in the White House and declared the end of US involvement in the war in Afghanistan. He spoke from the same place where former President George W. Bush announced the start of the war 20 years ago with a bombing campaign.

“It’s time to end America ‘s longest war,” Biden said. “It’s time for American troops to come home.”

The president said the U.S. “will continue to provide assistance” to Afghan security forces and reposition counter-terrorism forces “on the horizon” to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists planning to attack the US

That was the reason for the invasion of Afghanistan in the first place after the 9/11 attacks, when the Taliban government refused to hand over the organization of those attacks to al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking this week from NATO headquarters in Brussels, pledged continued US training and support for Afghan security forces.

“Thanks to coalition efforts and Allied training,” Austin said, “Afghan security forces are better and more capable of securing their borders and protecting their fellow citizens. We will continue to support them.” “We will seek to continue funding key capabilities, such as the Afghan Air Force.”

Necessary contractors

Still, both of these goals continue to support the Afghan military and a regional counter-terrorism effort raise more questions.

Right now the US military and its NATO allies are training the Afghan army and police, paying them and repairing equipment supplied by the Americans. Who will do this once the Allied forces leave? The only realistic answer is civil contractors.

“Now, it is well known that the Afghan security forces need these contractors to maintain their equipment, manage supply chains and train their army and police to operate the advanced equipment we have purchased for them. , “said John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, during a presentation last month at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

And with approximately 3,500 US troops and about 7,000 NATO troops leaving, will the Taliban accept the 16,000 current contractors, including 6,000 Americans currently in the country?

“What I see is that everyone is focusing on the withdrawal of troops and not on the loss of contractors,” said a U.S. official who is involved in the financial effort but was not authorized to speak publicly. “Also, no one is focusing on financial aid.”

Fred Kagan, a defense analyst who advised the U.S. military in Afghanistan, said the US-led training effort is likely to end.

“I do not see how the US can continue to support the Afghan military in any meaningful way, other than financially, once our forces leave the country,” he said.

Ongoing costs

So how much money will the US continue to spend on Afghanistan?

Since last December, the U.S. had spent $ 88.3 billion to help the Afghan government ensure security in Afghanistan. That’s more than 60 percent of all U.S. reconstruction funding since 2002. Another $ 3 billion will be spent this year.

Even with all that money spent and constant training efforts, Afghan forces have been plagued by poor leadership, desertion, and incompetence.

A US general who spent years in Afghanistan said this about US training of Afghan forces:

“Unfortunately, that cake was not fully baked. We were impatient, we set arbitrary exit criteria and our withdrawal from many areas created vacuums for the return of the Taliban with an Afghan Army that was not ready, not being paid regularly, and poor leadership and mass casualties, creating a demoralizing and unstable reality for the security forces. “

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan and former Pentagon official, has her own questions.

“The two critical things I will seek to hear come directly from the original intentions of this war,” Slotkin said. “First, what will the security architecture look like to ensure that terrorists do not rebuild and prepare attacks against us or our allies?”

“Second, what is the diplomatic plan for maintaining a penetration and influence in Kabul?” she added. “If the prevention of international terrorist attacks is linked to the region living in accordance with basic international norms and standards, we will need an important diplomatic plan to ensure that Kabul is not going into chaos.”

‘On the horizon’

The counter-terrorism mission, according to Biden, will take place outside Afghanistan. “On the horizon” means either other countries perhaps Pakistan or Tajikistan or ships in the Persian Gulf. Will the US Embassy in Kabul have any counter-terrorism officials to gather intelligence or work with Afghans?

The Taliban have not yet parted ways with al-Qaeda, a condition of the US-Taliban deal in February 2020. US officials in the Afghan city of Jalalabad told NPR two years ago that the Taliban continue to work with al-Qaeda in eastern Afghanistan as attacks U.S. and Afghan airstrikes have targeted al-Qaeda militants in the southeastern province of Helmand.

An expansion of this terrorist activity worries retired General David Petraeus, who commanded US forces in Afghanistan and later headed the CIA.

Petraeus said he was concerned that the Taliban would continue to gain ground militarily and allow terrorist groups to operate.

“Honestly, we will also lose that platform that Afghanistan provides for the kind of regional counterterrorism campaign,” he said. “I’m really afraid we’ll look back two years from now and regret the decision and I’m just wondering if we could not have wanted to manage it with a modest, steady, steady commitment that could have ensured “Al Qaeda and the Islamic State would not restore the holy sites.”

Fred Kagan, a defense analyst, said it was not enough for US personnel to be deployed outside Afghanistan and look for threats inside the country.

“We will not have the necessary intelligence or the ability to act in a timely manner on the intelligence we will receive to carry out periodic and very limited attacks on individual targets,” Kagan said.

“Few theories of war or counter-terrorism have been more completely discredited over the last three decades than the idea that such attacks could destroy, let alone defeat, a major terrorist organization,” he added. “Our withdrawal of forces means the de facto end of serious counter-terrorism operations.”

Carter Malkasian, who spent years in Afghanistan working with the Marines as a civilian adviser, said there should be more emphasis on working with neighboring Pakistan, Iran, Russia and China to prevent a rise in terrorist activity in Afghanistan.

“It would be useful,” Malkasian said, “if the United States can get a diplomatic deal on ongoing statements from the region, about the Taliban, that terrorist activity is unacceptable and that they usually support military action and other sanctions if “It happens that the region has interests in Afghanistan that are much deeper than US interests.”

In an interview with NPR, Roya Rahmani, the Afghan ambassador to the US, said of the White House decision, “So once they have decided to withdraw the troops, regardless of the conditions on the ground, we respect their decision. But then we hope that with their support, we will be able to continue to defend and defend ourselves. “