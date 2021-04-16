The Israeli military says it has targeted Hamas military bases in Gaza Palestine News





The Israeli military claims it targeted the weapons production site, while Palestinian media say agricultural lands were also attacked.

Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes in several countries after midnight on Friday in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired from the besieged Palestinian enclave that struck southern Israel. Fighter jets and attack helicopters hit an arms manufacturing site, an arms smuggling tunnel and a military post operated by Hamas, the movement that governs Gaza, the Israeli military said in a statement Friday. We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians, he added. A security source in Gaza told the AFP news agency that there were no casualties from the series of attacks after midnight. Palestinian news agency Maan reported on Friday that the Israeli offensive began with artillery shelling east of Juhr al-Dik, a city in central Gaza. He added that rockets and drones targeted various locations, including agricultural land in the southeastern neighborhood of Al-Zaytoun and east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. The sirens sounded a warning in the border town of Sderot late Thursday after a rocket was fired from Gaza, according to the Israeli military. A city spokesman said the shell fell to open ground outside the city. There were no reports of injuries or damage to property, he said. The latest attack comes weeks after the Israeli army launched overnight attacks against Hamas positions in the southern part of the Strip. Palestinian groups, including Hamas, have called on Israel to end its 14-year damaged blockade of land, sea and air in the enclave home to two million people. The United Nations has named Gaza an open-air prison with residents enduring extreme poverty amid conditions that have worsened since the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in recent years as they protested the blockade, which Israel has justified for security reasons. A fragile ceasefire has been maintained in recent years, despite occasional clashes, with Palestinians firing rockets at Israel and Israel in response to airstrikes in the coastal enclave.







