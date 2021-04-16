9 dead, including gunman in Indianapolis FedEx shooting: police – National

Eight people were killed and several wounded by a gunman who also died after a shooting late Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Ind., Police confirmed.

Five people were hospitalized and one of them had critical injuries, police said. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said the people who worked for the company were among the dead.

Read more: Biden reveals gun control executions, calls US shooting "embarrassing"

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters early Friday that officers were called to the facility shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police found an active shooting scene at the FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis International Airport southwest of the city, with “numerous people” suffering gunshot wounds, she said, shuddering.

The shooter took his life in the object, Cook added. “There is no longer an active threat,” she said.

At a later conference, Cook confirmed that there were eight victims found dead at the shooting scene, as well as “numerous” people who suffered injuries of varying degrees.

“We have learned of many other people with injuries who have been transported to local hospitals, or who have been transported themselves to local hospitals,” she told reporters.

City bar A B C AND NBC associates earlier quoted a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as calling the incident a “mass victim” event.

WRTV, the ABC contributor, reported after Cook announced that “several guns” were found with the body of the shooter, citing police sources.

Our journalist @CorneliusWRTV spoke to this witness who says he has been an employee at this facility for ten years. #WRTV pic.twitter.com/q8VUV1OSQr – Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) 16 April 2021

Witnesses told local media that the shooting took place both inside and outside the building.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some kind, an automatic rifle and he was shooting in the open,” Jeremiah Miller, who works at the facility, told WISH-TV. His friend and co-worker Timothy Boillat said he saw a body on the floor.

Another man told the CBS affiliate WTTV that his granddaughter was sitting in her car at the driver’s seat at a nearby gas station when the gun exploded and she was injured.

“She was shot in her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She is fine, she is in the hospital now.”

Police did not respond to requests for comment from Global News on Thursday.

It is not yet clear what the motive for the shooting was or what the shooter had to do with the FedEx facility.

In a statement, FedEx told Global News that it is “aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility,” and is cooperating with investigators as the company gathers more information.

“Security is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those affected,” a spokesman said.











It was the latest in a series of mass shootings across the US Last month, eight people were shot dead in massage businesses across the Atlanta area and 10 died in gunshots at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo.

It was at least the third massive goal this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was charged with killing three adults and a child before kidnapping his daughter during an argument at a house in Mars.

with files from the Associated Press