Developer Billingsley details the office project along the way in the International Business Park

Developer Billingsley Co. is preparing to start construction on the next building in its International Business Park.

The mixed-use development is near the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and Plano Parkway in Plano and Carrollton

Billingsley completed the first of five new buildings planned at the International Business Park last fall.

Now construction is preparing for the next phase, a 252,000-square-foot office at 6261 W. Plano Parkway.

We have been greatly encouraged by the number of businesses that were willing to make long-term real estate decisions between COVID and the work environment from the home we lived in, said Lucy Burns, a partner at Billingsley, in a statement. new is well received by the market and is already 55% leased.

So we have designed the next phase and plan to open its ground in early fall.

Tenants in the newly completed office include Alto Pharmacy, Premier Hua, Bluewater Learning, Tridius Tech, Amwins and Tri Pointe Homes.

Five buildings with almost 1 million square feet of space are planned on the new campus designed by Dallas GFF architect.

The future will be built near the comfort center and the park and there will be open gardens with fountains, seats and a walking path.

With this other building, we are incorporating all of our lessons from last year and including more safety and well-being features, balconies and outdoor meeting spaces, updated HVAC filtration systems, increasing fresh air intake in elevators , etc., said Burns. We have focused a tremendous amount of time connecting inside and out in practical ways for tenants to enjoy.

Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville from JLL are renting out the building.

The International Business Park Comfort Center has a fitness center, conference and event space, and a tenant lounge.