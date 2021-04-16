ICU triad an ‘eventuality’ in Ontario as coronavirus hospital admissions increase: doctor

An intensive care physician in Toronto says the ICU triad is an eventuality as the province battles a third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Michael Warner, chief of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, has been very vocal recently about the need for the Ontario government to enforce more restrictions to reduce hospitalization as the health care system is overcrowded. with COVID-19.

With a record 1,955 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals in the past 24 hours and 701 of them in the ICU, Warner says hospitals are approaching the point of having to prioritize life-saving treatment based on a person’s likelihood of survived.

I mean every hospital has gone through the simulation of this. Beinshte accompanied, has been practiced, is our biggest fear and I really can not see a situation where any form of triage does not occur, he told CTV News Toronto.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, residents of long-term care homes and Ontarians over 80 were massively infected and dying of the virus.

But with highly contagious variants of anxiety spreading across the province, Warner says younger patients are being admitted to hospitals and risk not receiving critical care if triaging takes effect.

This is, you know, about 50 year olds who do not receive life support, not 80 year olds. Not that life is more important to one person than another, but stocks are much higher now, so we must do everything we can to protect people from what I think will be an eventuality, he said.

Ontario Executive Vice President of Health Dr. Chris Simpson told CP24 earlier this week that the provincial health care system could accommodate up to 900 COVID patients in intensive care by halting elective surgeries and redirecting some resources, but may have to return to the final solution. triage if the number increases above it.

Last week, hospitals outside northern Ontario were instructed to begin reducing elective surgeries and procedures after hospitals were flooded with COVID-19 patients.

In January, hospitals received instructions from the government on how to deal with critical care care if there are not enough ICU beds. Under those guidelines, patients are ranked according to their likelihood of surviving one year after the onset of critical illness. However, those guidelines have not been finalized.

Warners ’grim statement comes as tents are set up today at Toronto General Hospital and Toronto West Hospital to provide more waiting space for patients.

This reflects the growing number of people with COVID symptoms and umbrellas are a response to the growing number of people who need to be seen at appropriate distances, the University Health Network said in a statement.

Yesterday, the cabinet of Prime Minister Doug Fords met to discuss the implementation of additional measures, including a curfew and the closure of all construction projects that are not considered critical infrastructure, sources told CP24 and CTV News Toronto.

Ford is set to make an announcement today at 2:30 p.m., as the COVID-19 provincial science table releases new modeling data.

Warner said he had warned Ford of the severity of the hospital situation but that the government had failed to implement more measures quickly enough to reduce the spread of the virus.

I texted him on March 26th telling him that this is coming, and he needs to make changes, and that the modeling was clear on April 1st, and here we are. And the modeling was two days ago and the announcements at 2:30 [today]. Every second counts and I do not know why we are sitting on this issue.

Warner argues that the government should act now to protect those who work in essential congregational settings, as they make up many of the sick patients infected with the virus.

What we have not done now and avoided doing, and what has become a political issue where there is nothing political in it, is protecting people who are dying, he said.

And I will not stop saying this until I stop intubating essential workers, remove politics from it, just do the right thing and make sure everything that is not essential is closed. Those who have to go to work need the best possible protection, be it PPE, paid sick days, paid vaccination time, quick tests in the workplace, it is not that complicated.