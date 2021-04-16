Sandia International Releases More Safe Vaccine Technology | tidings





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, 16 April 2021 / PRNewswire / – A first-of-its-kind, secure SMART Health Card solution that stores encrypted vaccination data and authentication is now available from Sandia International, Inc., a secure technology provider headquarters based in North Texas. The basic technology of the card is SecuSeal, a proprietary solution that is similar to a QR code but more coded, private, inviolable, and secure. This new vaccination credential can be accessed and verified digitally, online and offline. Can be conveniently and securely stored directly on printable paper, plastic cards or stickers to facilitate inclusion in digitally accessible documents. This is the first and only encryption technology applied to a non-digital credential such as a vaccination card. The SecuSeal digital health card provides immediate, more secure proof of vaccination status while protecting privacy. White House press conference, March 12, 2021 Jeffrey Zients – White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator: “As we increase the number of people vaccinated, we know that some people may need to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated. Our role is to help ensure that any solution in this area should be simple, free, open source. , accessible to both people digitally and on paper, and created from the ground up to protect people’s privacy “ An increase in “vaccine passports” in United States and globally it is envisaged or already required, especially for domestic and international travel. Domestically, even if not required, a vaccine passport may exempt cardholders from strict testing and quarantine requirements. And Sandia SMART Health Card can be upgraded at a small cost compared to creating a brand new secure document. “We saw this opportunity to incorporate our decades of digital experience with SMART technology solutions for government use by increasing fraud protection through non-digital storage for this highly sensitive vaccine certification.” Alexander Ayanru, president of Sandia International. Using the standard COVID-19 immunization registration card from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sandia International adds a unique VDS (Visible Digital Stamp) after the first (or second) vaccination to seal the information with the attending owner, creating a relationship between the Vaccination Certificate and the owner. Vaccination cardholder identity verification requires a simple digital stamp reading that instantly brings the cardholder photo for 1: 1 visual verification, online and offline. CIRCLE SANDIA INTERNATIONAL Sandia International is a full service provider of secure identity technologyproviding integrated access identification, registration, and control products and solutions to help forward-thinking organizations in finance, education, health, government, and other industries authenticate, verify, and track physical and digital data believable spaces and things people want. Sandia is a minority owned company, certified by HUB. For more information, visit sandiainternational.com. SecuSeal is based on SealCrypt technology adapted as a vaccine credential certification solution that combines simplicity, ease of use, economy, safety and accessibility for all income levels. SealCrypt is a registered trademark of Advanced Track & Trace. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandia-international-launches-more-secure–private-vaccine-pass-technology-301270704.html SOURCE Sandia International, Inc.

