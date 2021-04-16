Monthly News Summary Protection at Risk March 2021 – World





Security, safety and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings. Africa Democratic Republic of the Congo March 20, 2021: In the village of Masenze, Beni Territory, North Kivu Province, six Congolese IDPs were killed by ADF forces. Source: ACLED1 20 March 2021: In the villages of Taubamba and Mayalibo, Irumu Territory, Ituri Province, at least 11 Congolese IDPs were killed by the ADF, causing the community to relocate. An unspecified number of people were abducted. Sources: ACLED1, All Africa, GARDA, 7 to 7 and Radio Okapi Ethiopia March 30, 2021: Near the Dima area, between the Hamdayat camp in Sudan and the city of Humera, western Tigray region, two Ethiopian refugees were killed and two others were injured. Eritrean soldiers who fired on refugees as they tried to cross the border back into Ethiopia. Source: ACLED1 MOZAMBIQUE March 24, 2021: In the village of Quitunda, Cabo Delgado province, thousands of displaced people due to an IS attack in Pemba have sought refuge near the site of the Total gas project. Sources: Mozambique Club I, Mozambique Club II and Mozambique Club III We are monitoring developments in Mozambique. Register here to receive alerts. In case you missed them: Alert for Ramadan; Situation report Niger March 21, 2021: In the village of Wirsnat, Tillia municipality, Tahoua region, three people from the Tuareg community, some of whom were IDPs, were reportedly killed when gunmen – apparently ISGS – raided the village. Another was injured. The attackers also attacked several villages, hamlets and camps nearby. Sources: AA, ACLED1, Africa News, Al Jazeera, BBC, GARDA, France 24, Le Figaro, Libération, The Guardian, UNHCR and UN News

