Jirah Kaye Luison (Master of Global Affairs, International Peace Studies, ’21)

Birthplace: Butuan City, Philippines

Programs: Keough School Master of Global Affairs, Concentration of International Peace Studies

Research interest: Participation of adolescents and young people in governance, especially in post-conflict situations.

You have been working in the fields of peace and development in Malaysia and the Philippines for almost a decade before coming here. What drew you to Notre Dame and this program?

There are not many opportunities for peace studies and developments around the world. I did not apply for any other program. I met four students from Kroc five or six years ago at one of the peacebuilding institutes in Mindanao and they told me about this program. I felt it was what I was looking for because not just theoretical. Policies, implementation and research are things we discuss in many of the classes and that is what the people I met told me. The actual work done in the field really mattered to me.

Children do not seem to be a major consideration in peacebuilding too often, so what made you interested in empowering young people?

I have always been a volunteer kid. I started volunteering for World Vision when I was eight years old. We would perform in a theater talking about child abuse, child labor, and drug abuse. This turned into volunteering in the office. Sure, as a child volunteer yourself, you know you have ideas, but adults do not really take them into account. This was a big part of my work with UNICEF: making sure that young people and teens are not only asked for their opinion, but are part of the planning and even implementation process. One thing that is missing in many youth programs is partnerships with children. Do not just look at them as beneficiaries, but developing partners.

Why is it so important for young people to get involved in peace and community building?

Because in so many countries half the population is young. If you do not include them at a young age, then they really do not see the importance of participating as they get older. Maybe they can learn, but it gets harder when they enter the workforce. Again, they already have really good ideas. They are very creative, resilient and all these positive things. They know what is good for them. For projects or programs to be successful, I think it is important to ask the beneficiaries or participants what they really want and not just assume what they want, because that is what you wanted when you were younger.

Sometimes bureaucracy, bureaucracy and all those forms are barriers to participation. I’m not trying to take those things away, just to make it easier. Communities benefit because children are returning, and children benefit because they feel like they belong to this society.

Were you impressed by any of the children’s ideas?

Oh yes When I was working with UNICEF, we asked them about the activities they wanted to do. One of the ideas was storytelling, but not just in one area. Traveling storytellers. It was for other children or other young people to know what the stories are from different areas. In the Philippines, in one region there would be so many different tribes with different conflicts and different ways of managing conflicts. What they wanted to do was share those stories because, for them, the stories are really powerful.

Also, use social media in everything you do. Young people use social media in so many things, even advocacy. They taught us that social media is the way to go, especially during this pandemic. People barely see each other and this stops some activities, but some children have used social media as a means to keep up the work.

Any favorite class or professor? Any lessons that have stood out?

My classmates always ask who my favorite professor is, but I really don’t have a favorite. But there are some courses I like. I am receiving forced migration and asylum seekers [taught by Erin Corcoran] and this is one that I like very much; talking about refugee policies and situations around the world. I relate it to how young people are always treated and how they can participate in positions made for them.

I also like the Decolonial Methodology [taught by Justin De Leon], because, coming from the Philippines, we are very colonized. 350 years of colonization. We barely have knowledge of anything that really came from the Philippines. Coming here was the opening of the eyes that our culture is there but not respected.

Is there anything you learned while you were at Notre Dame that you want to know when you were working with UNICEF or the Civil Peace Service Forum?

There are many things we do not really know on the ground. We do things, but sometimes her theory gets lost. For example, I wish I had read more about the work of John Paul Lederachs or Peter Wallensteens, because that could have really shaped our fieldwork, especially working with the Civil Peace Service on the Forum. We dealt a lot with transforming the conflict and building local peace, so that would have been really helpful to me. We have had training within the organization, but it is different if you read it in class and focus on it.

You said you were involved in volunteering when you were eight years old. How did you start that new one?

My mom was a big part of the way I started because I saw her volunteer and I wanted to volunteer myself. It was just very inspiring. Also, you meet kids of different ages from different schools, so I think that made me volunteer too. I learned a lot from them.

Are there any interactions you have had with children that often come back to you and inspire you?

I return to this experience a lot. One of my first jobs was in Malaysia working with Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. There was not much manpower at the refugee school, so I would teach sometimes. It was this kid who was in elementary school grade 1 she was already 10 or 9 years old. She did not learn to read and write. I would teach her, but I had to be very patient because, if I did not point to the letters and where to place the letters, she would not know where to write them. We did it for a whole page and I was a little irritated and annoyed because it was taking too long. When we were done, I told him we were done and I turned to leave. As I did, she hugged me and said thank you. felt so guilty

This reminder always reminds me that everyone has different experiences. What I did was so small, but it made some impact on that little girl. I felt guilty, but also happy at the same time. So this is really one of those experiences that I always come back to, especially when I feel unmotivated or irritated.