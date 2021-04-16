MGM Resorts International And Entain plc announces investor day details at BetMGM





LAS VEGAS, 16 April 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain plc (LSE: ENT), together with their US venture BetMGM, LLC (“BetMGM”), will one day host a virtual investor in Wednesday, April 21, 2021 IN 11:00 am EDT (8:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm BST) The event will include presentations by the BetMGM core management team, including Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer; Gary German, Senior Financial Officer; Ryan Spoon, Senior Operations Officer; AND Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer. The presentations will be followed by a live question and answer session. The event, including registration, can be accessed through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/, when after the event, a replay will also be available upon request. The question and answer session will take place via live audio calling. To participate, please also contact by calling 1-833-562-0152 for local callers and 1-661-567-1234 for international callers. The conference call access code is 3511619. Presentation slides will be posted prior to the event on the MGM Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or the Entain Investor Relations website at https://entaingroup.com/investorrelation/results-/. ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a leading sports betting and gaming entertainment market company, initiating the online gaming industry. Born into a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all MGM online and land sports betting in the US, major tournament poker and online gaming businesses . Utilizing US-licensed art-level technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online games through major market brands including BetMGM, Casino Borgata, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com. ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences wide range of restaurant offers, nightlife and retail. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us at @MGMResortsIntl at Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram. PR ENTAIN PLC

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is an FTSE100 company and is one of the largest sports betting and gaming groups in the world, operating both online and in the retail sector. The group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digital, Casino Ninja, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The group owns proprietary technology in all major verticals of its products and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third party clients on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint venture with MGM Resorts to take advantage of sports betting and gaming opportunities in the US The Group is a UK tax resident with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. For more information see the Group website: www.entaingroup.com MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL CONTACTS

