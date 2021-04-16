Portugal reaps the benefits of a prolonged COVID-19 blockade





Portugal is preparing to release the restrictions of the virus as most of the European Union faces new COVID-19 cases and again brings down what people can do

LISBON, Portugal – As most of the European Union faces new waves of COVID-19 cases and again brings reductions in what people can do, Portugal is heading in the other direction. Starting Monday, the Portuguese will be able to go to restaurants, malls and cinemas. Classes will resume in high schools and universities. Schools for younger children are already open, as are the Spaniards of cafes and restaurants. After becoming the most hit country in the world by population size in January, Portugal has seen the pandemic decline significantly during a stalemate that authorities began releasing four weeks ago. The country’s pandemic situation is very much under control, Ricardo Mexia, head of the Portuguese National Association of Public Health Physicians, said on Friday. Portugal, he told the Associated Press, is reaping the fruits of a stalemate that began in mid-January and lasted perhaps a little longer than was strictly necessary. The virus incidence rate per 100,000 population over 14 days – a key metric of the pandemic – stands at 68. At the end of January, it was 1,628. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized virus patients has dropped to manageable levels. Intensive care units in the country of 10.3 million people were treating more than 900 patients in early February, but are now caring for 101. On Thursday, there were no deaths from COVID-19 in Lisbon, the capital, for the first time since August. Portugal on Friday officially announced 553 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths nationwide. Part of the reason for this, in addition to the blockage, is that Portugal avoided imported cases with flight restrictions that for weeks virtually barred arrivals from other European Union countries. It also closed the border with neighboring Spain. Mexia, head of the doctors’ association, said Portugal’s fate in the coming weeks depends on how careful residents are to wear masks and keep their distance from each other, how quickly authorities begin to act if an explosion is detected and how quickly vaccines are made. A supply shortage has delayed the vaccination plan in Portugal, as it has in the rest of the EU. About 6.5% of the population is completely inoculated, slightly below the EU average. Prime Minister Antnio Costa warned late Thursday that the country could turn the gear and turn into a deadlock if cases start to rise again. The requirement to wear masks and adhere to social distance rules remains in place, Costa said, as does a mandatory home order. On the outskirts of Lisbon, many people played with the spring sunshine in the restaurant esplanades on Friday. I think it’s great, Maria Ferreira, a 56-year-old manager of the company, said about the recent easing of restrictions while eating lunch. We need to stay positive – but also be careful, she said.

