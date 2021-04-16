IWCO Wins International ECHO Medica Award for Medica Campaign | tidings

CHANHASSEN, Minn., 16 April 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that it has received an ECHO International Bronze Award in the Health, Welfare and Pharmaceutical sector from the National Advertising Association (ANA) to drive key business results for Medica through an integrated 2020 New to Medicare integrated direct marketing campaign. ECHO Awards showcase best-in-class examples of direct response marketing efforts that help solve the most difficult business challenges, provide authentic brand experiences, and drive return on investment marketing (ROMI).
The overall objective for the campaign was to improve results for a customer acquisition program aimed at people who would become eligible for Medicare on their 65th birthday. Combining strategy, data segmentation, and creative design, IWCO Direct developed an integrated, multi-touch, multi-channel, one-on-one campaign that grew exponentially during a 12-month count leading to the birthday of each prospect. Direct mail was the catalyst for the campaign effort that included social media, advertising and search along with direct response TV and print ads. The campaign exceeded the set targets by lowering the total cost for the bullet earned in direct mail and increasing the gross response rates by more than double the target. Digital marketing performance also contributed significantly to the achievement of overall objectives.
“Receiving this ECHO Award underscores the talent and expertise of our marketing services team and recognizes the key business results that IWCO Direct is able to lead for our clients,” he stated. John Ashe, CEO and IWCO Direct. “He also recognizes our team ‘s ability to approach our clients’ marketing challenges from a holistic perspective to determine the best combination of channels to achieve their goals.”
ANA hosted a Virtual ECHO Awards Gala at April 15, 2021, during which IWCO Direct received this award. For the 2021 ECHO Awards, ANA received more than 275 searches from more than 20 countries that were reviewed by a team of leading international judges. The IWCO Direct registration was one of 71 winners representing 12 countries, 31 global agencies and 33 international brands worldwide.
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct’s Strengthen your marketing approach that brings responses across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company’s full range of services includes strategy, creativity and execution for all – channel marketing campaigns, along with one of the postal logistics industry’s most sophisticated direct mail strategies. Through Mail-Gard, IWCO Direct provides business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against sudden business outages, along with the provision of print and mail source services. The company is ISO / IEC 27001 Certified Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current in direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct SPEAKING RIGHT blog and company follow on LinkedIn.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a diversified publicly traded holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market Market symbol “STCN”); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc..
