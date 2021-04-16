Demonstrators gather to protest the devastating cuts at Laurentian University

Rumors of protest continue to erupt amid the aftermath of massive layoffs at Laurentian University programs in Sudbury, Ont.

The university on Monday laid off approximately 100 employees and cut about 70 English, French and indigenous programs, after declaring itself financially irreplaceable this year. The school applied for creditor protection on February 1, the first for a university in the province.

A rally of about 150 students, professors and members of the troubled community was held Friday in downtown Sudbury in temperatures close to freezing.

Melanie Murdock, who organized the demonstration, says she will grieve the loss of the school midwifery program in particular. She wants to see funding returned to the only bilingual program of its kind in Ontario.

A group of roots in Sudbury, Ont. gathered in the city center to protest the ongoing cuts at Laurentian University. (Sam Juric / CBC)

“We want funding so that these program closures can be reversed. And we need government support to do that,” she said.

“We need help and we need to see you today.”

Murdock graduated from the program last spring.

“That’s why she really hits close to home. I’m doing this not just in support of my classmates who are still in the program, for my professors, the support staff in midwifery programs, [and] for the profession as a whole “.

She says the closure not only threatens midwifery as a profession but also the possibility of reproductive health care in Canada.

“People have a right to have access to reproductive health care, including midwives, which is quite difficult as it is,” Murdock said.

“It threatens the growth of our profession. It threatens Franco Ontarians, who cannot enter the French midwives.”

At least 150 people have come forward in support of #LaurentianUniversity midwifery program today. @CBCSudbury pic.twitter.com/x1ZWE9kDjN –@Samjuric

Another protester, Casey Lalonde, says she thinks what is happening in Laurentian is wrong.

“[I head] that some of my favorite university professors were interrupted at Zoom, including a professor who has been teaching there for 53 years, “she said.

“Losing someone like this will affect the quality of the program. I just can’t believe the university will treat its faculty that way. I think there will be negative ramifications for Sudbury and for the whole north of Ontario with all that. “

For Casey Lalonde, who attended a Laurentian University rally in central Sudbury, access to education in the north is a big issue. (Sam Juric / CBC)

Lalonde says she hopes for a miracle to get things back to school.

“There will be a lot of people rethinking their decision to register Laurentian this fall and into the future. We will see a worse migration of young people from Sudbury and our local economy will be negatively affected.”

And it will affect the culture of the city as well, she noted.

“A university contributes so much to the city and the community. And we will miss so many important things.”

Honored doctorate resigned

Beyond the rally, there were other voices of contempt from the Laurentian community.

A recipient of an honorary degree from the university says he is giving up his doctorate. Jean-Marc Dalp is an author, poet and playwright of Francophonie when he disagrees with the decisions the university is making.

“All of this was just too much for me personally, so I wanted to make a gesture of solidarity with the teachers and students who have lost so much,” he said.

Dalp says he was honored when he first received his honorary degree about 20 years ago, but he was upset with the cuts, in particular, cuts in French-language programs.

Jean Marc Dalp, a French-speaking author, poet and playwright, is seeking an investigation to determine the true causes of the financial chaos at Laurentian University. “Resistance has just begun,” he said in a letter to university president Robert Hach. (Radio Canada)

Meanwhile, Thorneloe University president has filed a lawsuit challenging Laurentian’s decision to sever ties with his federated universities.

Laurentian announced that April 1 will hold the funds that would normally be poured into Thorneloe and Huntington Universities and the University of Sudbury under federation agreements.

Thorneloe president John Gibaut says it is a complicated relationship, but what they fundamentally oppose “is Laurentian’s ability to unilaterally conclude a joint agreement”.

Gibaut says he does not think Laurentian will benefit financially by severing ties with her federated partners.

Huntington University has negotiated terms to end the deal, which includes Laurentian acquiring her online gerontology program.

It is not clear where Sudbury University stands at the moment.

Cornel Zathureczky is an associate professor at Laurentian University. He attended Friday’s rally in Sudbury, Ont. with his daughters Justine and Eva. Zathureczky says he is fighting for continued access to French-language education in the north. (Sam Juric / CBC)

Proposed Native Program in question

But the associate professor in the Indigenous Studies program at Sudbury University says a new “Indigenous Perspectives” program proposed by Laurentian is not a suitable replacement for what has been discontinued.

The program is yet to be structured and developed for Senate approval.

Tara Beedssays has no guarantee that a new ‘Indigenous Perspectives’ program will be run by Indigenous scholars, or provide content similar to the University of Sudbury program.

“Indigenous peoples, indigenous nations have the right to have our education and our people properly represented,” she said.

“And to do that, you have the time and energy in autogenetic studies is a discipline.”

Federal politicians weigh

Adding to the chorus of voices condemning Laurentian’s dismantling is NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who called on the federal government to intervene with financial support.

“Weneed should immediately provide some support so that we do not see these devastating cuts. And we can figure out what the right model is for long-term sustainability,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“But in a crisis you have to stop the bleeding. And now we have to stop the bleeding, we have to save the university.”

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Laurentian crisis, saying the federal government is waiting to see the steps the province takes, before offering support.