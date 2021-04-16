Dixie Sun News »Z., Znj. Crowned DSU International Winners





Ola Odejayi, a senior biomedical science major from Lagos, Nigeria, and Ayana Brown, a small accounting major from British Columbia, Canada, took home the crowns Mr. and Mrs. DSU International on April 15th. Photo by Breanna Biorato. In the fourth year of management, Mrs. And Mr. DSU International 2021 have been announced as Ola Odejayi, a senior director of biomedical science from Lagos, Nigeria and Ayana Brown, a junior accounting director from British Columbia, Canada. The first runner-up titles were awarded to Duy Huynh, a young computer science major from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Camila Andrade, a second film student from Ibarra, Ecuador. In the talent part of the event, eight contestants four participants Mrs. DSU International and four participants Mr. DSU International performed everything from traditional dancing to raised comedy. Odejayi gave a vocal performance and played on the keyboard while directing the audience to an interactive Nigerian song in call-answering style. Brown, who is semi-indigenous, sang her tribe anthem with a drum accompaniment and danced in a traditional female dress. DSU’s Raging Red also made a cameo appearance as votes were being collected. After being crowned as Mr. Young DSU International, Odejayi said the overall experience was attractive and he loved every minute of it. Odejayi said: “I wanted to feel comfortable being uncomfortable, so that’s my thing. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, so when I heard about it, I was like screwing, I would do it. And boom, here I am, the winner. Brown ran for Mrs. DSU International two years ago and said he was having so much fun that he wanted to try again this year. “Being an international student in America is hard, but being able to represent all the beautiful nationalities we have on campus is so amazing,” Brown said. “I just feel like I have succeeded, so I feel like I will be able to help even more international students.” Tosha Onani, Assistant Director of International Student Services, said the showcase provides a way out for international students to highlight their country as well as their internal selves. This year’s showcase was also particularly special because it is the first year that both Mr. and Mrs. DSU International were held on the same date. “This has been something we have done every year with Ms. DSU International in the fall during International Education Week and Mr. DSU International in the spring during the International Festival,” Onani said. “However, due to COVID, we were not able to have this event both during the spring and fall of 2020. For this reason, we have decided to hold Mr. and Mrs. DSU International simultaneously this semester.” This year’s showcase also introduced the new process of winners being selected by judges, as well as audiences in a 60/40 division, with audience members voting on their phones. Brown stressed the importance of participating in events during college, especially as an international student. “I believe participation is the key to success,” Brown said. “I truly believe that being on campus and being involved will help shape your life.” Similar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos